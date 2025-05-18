After SI cover debut, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne engages fans by stashing autographed copies in 10 New York locations

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is more than just a former gymnast and influencer; she has also made a name for herself as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. She appeared in the 2023 and 2024 editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Dunne was also one of the four cover models for the 2025 edition. On Saturday, she celebrated the honor by announcing a special surprise for her followers. She posted a video showing the magazines and said:

“In honor of being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, I'm going to sign 10 magazines and hide them around New York City. I'm going to be sharing every location. I have the magazines right here.”

“I'm going to start signing them, but let me know when you find them and tag me. Let the games begin!”

IG stories (Credits: Instagram@livvydunne)

In the subsequent stories, Olivia Dunne was seen signing copies of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Displaying all the signed magazines, she wrote:

“Signed and ready to go. Will keep you guys updated on locations!”

Dunne then shared several glimpses of the spots where she hid the magazines. One was placed outside Hanson Fitness in SoHo, behind a bush. Another was tucked under a window at Veronica Beard on Green Street.

One copy was left on a windowsill outside the Raising Cane’s in NoHo, followed by another hidden under the Astor Place Cube. Olivia Dunne placed additional copies outside the NYU East Building, in a tree near Washington Square Park, and outside Legends Bar in Midtown.

The final three copies were hidden outside Madison Square Garden, outside Taylor Swift’s former building near Cornelia Street, and in a plant pot on Wooster Street in SoHo.

Olivia Dunne shares glimpses from 2025 SI swimsuit launch party with fellow models

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne posted several pictures from the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party held in New York. She captioned the post:

“She was a fairy 🧚”

Dunne wore a beautiful light-colored, shiny dress paired with matching heels and a metallic clutch. Alongside her, Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek, and gymnast Jordan Chiles were also featured as cover models for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The images showed Dunne posing with her fellow cover stars, and the series ended with a photo of her posing with rapper and actor 50 Cent.

