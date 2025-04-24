After Spencer Strider's latest injury, Braves legend shares his biggest concern

The Atlanta Braves didn't have Spencer Strider for much of the entire season last year and now, just after one start in 2025, he is heading back to the bench. Strider returned to the majors in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays last week, where he pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

Ad

Two days after his first start in almost a year, Strider was placed on the injured list with a straight right hamstring. Interestingly, it is not the same injury that Strider suffered last year. Strider could only start two games in 2024 because imaging revealed damage to the UCL in his right elbow

This became a point of discussion between Justin Verlander's brother Ben Verlander and Braves legend John Smoltz during the latter's appearance on "Flippin' Bats" podcast this week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My biggest concern in the game—we're seeing injuries that usually don't happen to certain positions,” Smoltz said (9:17 onwards). “And then we're seeing a ton of injuries happening to position players that don't make a lot of sense. So I go back and say the training mechanism, and the way that you go about training, is not necessarily specific to your position.

Ad

"And I'm not saying it's impossible to pull a hamstring, but it makes you wonder: how do you pull a hamstring? What have you been doing to train?"

Smoltz further highlighted that during recovery, the focus "can't just be about your elbow, even though that’s the concern you want repaired."

"I've seen guys get too big physically in the upper body because they obsessively work on it during the time they have nothing else to focus on," Smoltz said. "And I've seen guys take the opportunity to work on their whole body—the things you neglect during the regular season."

Ad

Ad

John Smoltz adds focus to unnecessary hyper-specialized, year-round conditioning amid Spencer Strider's injury

The shift towards hyper-specialized, year-round conditioning has players looking more athletic than ever. But that, John Smoltz warns, might also be the reason for such simple injuries like that of Spencer Strider. He looked back on his own injuries when he used to play.

“There’s a chain reaction,” Smoltz added. “All of my injuries, for the most part, started with a pulled groin and a hip issue that translated into a shoulder issue, which translated into an elbow issue.”

Ad

Overall, John Smoltz focused on a much larger issue that is resulting in injuries to modern-day pitchers. The rehab focus should be on the whole body rather than just the affected limb, as per the legendary pitcher.

As for the Braves, they'll hope Strider is not gone for the season again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More