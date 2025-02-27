After struggles post $182,000,000 Rockies contract, Kris Bryant embraces key change to stay injury-free

The seven-year, $182 million contract that the Colorado Rockies signed in 2021 with former National League MVP Kris Bryant is regarded as one of the worst offered in the MLB over the past decade. Although Bryant was one of the best players in the league at the time, he has been unavailable for the vast portion of his three seasons with the Rockies due to persistent health issues.

Ad

Kris Bryant is presently back in the Colorado Rockies clubhouse and holds high hopes for the upcoming season after revealing that he has altered his batting stance during his rehab from a rib injury that he suffered last season. Bryant said that he is willing to do whatever he can to preserve his health and stay on the field in order to revive his career.

Earlier this week, Kris Bryant discussed his expectations for the 2025 campaign with reporters at the Rockies spring training camp at Salt Lake Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A thing I was trying this offseason was standing more upright," Bryant said. "I’ve been wide my whole career. I’m trying to save my legs a little bit, and maybe in turn, that kind of helps save my back, too. Everything that I’ve done or focused is an attempt to just stay on the field."

Ad

"I’m feeling good,” he added. "There are days where (my back is) a little cranky. But that’s a good thing for me because I need to (remember) every day is not going to be perfect. So, finding a way to kind of work through certain things and certain motions that might give me a fit here and there. ... It’s still really early. But good results so far."

Ad

Bryant was selected by the Chicago Cubs as the second overall pick of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with the team two years later and was named the 2015 NL Rookie of the Year.

Rockies manager upbeat on Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant has played fewer than 82 games in each of his three seasons with the Rockies (Image Source: IMAGN)

Kris Bryant is showing definite signs of getting back to his best to become the anchor of the Colorado Rockies lineup this year. He hit a 462-foot home run over the left center field fence with an exit velocity of 111.9 mph in the 14-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in their Cactus League contest on Tuesday.

Ad

Rockies manager Bud Black offered his reaction to the home run from Kris Bryant to reporters after the game.

"That was good to see. That ball was well struck. That was a long one,” manager Black told reporters. "I thought K.B. had two good games — the two walks on Sunday and the home run today. He’s building, which is what you want to see."

Ad

"He’s swinging the bat well. He’s moving great. No problems physically,” Black added. "He’s looked good in practice."

Bryant made all of his four All-Star Game appearances during his six and a half seasons with the Chicago Cubs. He helped the Cubs break their 108-year World Series jinx in 2016 and was also named the NL MVP at the end of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback