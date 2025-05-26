After turning heads at 2025 CHOC Gala, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, reflects on spotlight-stealing moments

While Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was busy playing in an MLB game last weekend, his wife, Chelsea, covered for him at the 2025 CHOC Foundation Gala. The two were the honorary chairs at the event, representing their family and son, Max, with poise and heartfelt emotion.

Ad

It was an important event, as it raised $7.4 million to support the Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and its mission to provide cutting-edge pediatric care.

On Sunday, Chelsea shared glimpses from the event where she was seen participating in the fundraising event. She was dressed in a sleek black gown. In one photo, she posed in front of a massive “CHOC” sign at the event, which had a celebratory theme titled “Champions for Children.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple helped with a $1 million donation on behalf of their son Max, who was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

While the night celebrated the Dodgers 2024 World Series victory, it was for healthcare workers.

"The theme, Champions for Children, couldn’t have been more fitting," Chelsea wrote in the caption. "It celebrated the Dodgers’ World Series win, but even more so, it honored the true champions: the doctors, nurses, and care teams who show up every day for kids like Max. One of the most meaningful moments of the evening was getting to hug the very doctors who helped save our son’s life.

Ad

"Together, the gala raised an incredible $7.4 million to support CHOC’s life-changing work. We’re beyond thankful to be part of this mission—and hopeful that our gift will help bring more healing, hope, and happy endings to families like ours."

Ad

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, prides herself being the mom of three sons

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Chelsea took her three boys, Charlie, Brandon and Max, to a Dodgers game at Chavez Ravine. The trio posed with Dodger Stadium in the backdrop while celebrating the day.

"My greatest accomplishment: being their Mom. 🥰 Happy Mother’s Day!!!," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Ad

Chelsea was put to the test as a mother when her younger son Max, went through GBS syndrome, where the body's immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness, tingling and sometimes paralysis.

She regularly shared updates about her son's situation and received several well wishes from fans and ones close to the family. Her son is now on the path to recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More