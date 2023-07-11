Aidan Longwell MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats and projected pick for Kent State standout

With the third and final day of the MLB Draft upon us, Aidan Longwell is a name that teams might want to consider before the twentieth and final round of the longest draft in pro sports wraps up.

Longwell, a first baseman for Kent State University in Ohio, has been outstanding for his team this season. A former high school quarterback, Longwell just completed his third year of studies.

Over the course of the 2023 season for Kent, Aidan Longwell hit .404/.478/.652 with 10 home runs and 75 games. This summer, Longwell will suit up for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod Summer League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen Schoch @bigdonkey47 Here’s Aidan Longwell from Kent State hitting his 4th nuke of the year for the Lakewood Chinooks, giving them the 16-0 lead over the Woodchucks in @NWLbaseball action. Here’s Aidan Longwell from Kent State hitting his 4th nuke of the year for the Lakewood Chinooks, giving them the 16-0 lead over the Woodchucks in @NWLbaseball action. https://t.co/hITmW6f3BN

"Here’s Aidan Longwell from Kent State hitting his 4th nuke of the year for the Lakewood Chinooks, giving them the 16-0 lead over the Woodchucks in @NWLBaseball action." - Stephen Schoch

Although he has not been selected yet in the 2023 MLB Draft, the 21-year old could be selected by days' end. At 6-foot-1 and 205 lbs, many scouts feel as though Longwell could be moulded into a power-hitting first baseman like Freddie Freeman or Paul Goldschmidt.

Referred to by teammates as "QB one", Aidan Longwell has been bestowed with leadership role at his school. Although he holds school records in passing and touchdowns as a quarterback for his high school team, baseball has always been his first love.

Burke Granger @burkegranger Some open-side swings from Kent State first baseman Aidan Longwell who's leading the MAC in RBIs (65) and is second in average (.403) and OBP (.473). Conference PoY candidate. Some open-side swings from Kent State first baseman Aidan Longwell who's leading the MAC in RBIs (65) and is second in average (.403) and OBP (.473). Conference PoY candidate. https://t.co/0Vpn87adc9

"Some open-side swings from Kent State first baseman Aidan Longwell who's leading the MAC in RBIs (65) and is second in average (.403) and OBP (.473). Conference PoY candidate." - Burke Granger

With the first overall selection in the draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. Although Skenes' teammate, Dylan Crews, was expected to be the first overall pick, but some believe that his demands for a $10 million signing bonus hurt his prospects. Crews was selected second overall by the Washington Nationals.

Aidan Longwell is MLB material, regardless of eventual draft status

While today may indeed be a suspenseful one, as Longwell and his family wait for words on the draft. However, even if Longwell is not assigned today, it is very possible that this will not be the last baseball fans see of him.

At just 21, Longwell has years to hone his skills to the MLB level. With hundreds of late round - or undrafted - players having become some of the league's biggest names, there is no reason to believe that Longwell's case will be any different.

Poll : 0 votes