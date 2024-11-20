"AJ Hinch robbed"; "Crazy after the season the Royals had" - Fans slam Guardians' Stephen Vogt winning AL Manager of the Year 2024

The 2024 Manager of the Year awards were announced on Tuesday night, with Cleveland Guardians' Stephen Vogt finishing ahead of Detroit Tigers' A.J. Hinch and Kansas City Royals' Matt Quatraro to take the honor in the American League.

However, MLB fans were not entirely on the same page with the results and expressed their disappointment on social media.

Stephen Vogt was named Guardians manager before the start of the 2024 season, just a year after calling time on his decade-long playing career. Cleveland finished the regular season with a 92-69 record to take the AL Central title before losing the Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Meanwhile, A.J. Hinch led the Detroit Tigers to their first postseason appearance in 10 years after earning a Wild Card berth with a strong run down the stretch. The Tigers were eventually knocked out by the Guardians in the Division Series.

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro also drove his team into the playoffs after losing more than a hundred games last year. They finished in second place in the AL Central standings before going out to the Yankees in the ALDS.

However, some fans believe A.J. Hinch or Matt Quatraro were more deserving of being named AL Man of the Year than Stephen Vogt.

Here are some reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"That’s crazy after the season the Royals had," posted one fan.

"Hinch robbed," commented another fan.

"Why did he get MOY again?" asked one fan.

More reactions from fans soon followed on X:

"Correct answer is Quatraro or Hinch," one fan tweeted.

"It should of been either of the other two," another fan agreed.

Despite the negative reaction from the fans, Stephen Vogt blew his competition away in the results, receiving 27 first-place ballots out of the 30 total votes.

Stephen Vogt sets new MLB record

Stephen Vogt had hit a home run in his final at-bat of his playing career (Image Source: IMAGN)

By winning the 2024 AL Manager of the Year, 40-year-old Stephen Vogt became the fifth youngest ever to claim the award after Rocco Baldelli, Buck Showalter, Tony La Russa and Eric Wedge. Meanwhile, he also went past the mark set by Joe Girardi to be the fastest ever to win the award after ending their playing career.

“I’m very proud,” Vogt said via MLB.com. “I’m always going to give the credit to the people that have to go out and do it, and that’s the players.”

Vogt played for six major league teams during his career from 2012 to 2022, earning three All-Star Game selections along the way. He is also one of only four players in MLB history to sign off with a home run in the final at-bat of their career.

Which AL manager do you think deserved to win the award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

