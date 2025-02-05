AL Central contender makes serious push for Alex Bregman amid free agency rumors

Alex Bregman remains available late in the MLB offseason. Spring Training begins in a few weeks but the former All-Star has not been signed.

However, that may change soon as ESPN's Buster Olney reported on Wednesday that the Detroit Tigers are making a major push to sign him. He called it a "serious pursuit" and that they want to win now.

"About the Tigers' serious pursuit of Alex Bregman: Detroit is in a window to win right now. Tarik Skubal, who is in the conversation for best pitcher on the planet, is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season. Jack Flaherty under contract for at least one year," Olney tweeted.

The stars have aligned for the Tigers, but they don't have a ton of long-term players. Their two aces, Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty, will hit free agency in the next year or two.

Gleyber Torres, another big offseason addition, was signed to one year. Colt Keith is signed through 2032 and Javier Baez is on the books until 2027, but he's not likely a huge factor for them now. Only Flaherty has a contract going to 2026 so the Tigers may be in win-now mode despite barely making the playoffs last year.

Tigers insider has good feeling about Alex Bregman signing

The Detroit Tigers may be separating themselves from the pack with Alex Bregman. There hasn't been a ton of high-level interest and Bregman isn't close to signing, but the Tigers reportedly feel good about where they are.

The Tigers could be getting Alex Bregman (Imagn)

According to Sports Illustrated's Tigers insider Cody Stavenhagen on Tuesday, members of the organization are beginning to hope.

"Tigers people seem to be feeling more optimistic. People I've talked to just seem to be in good moods the past few days," Stavenhagen wrote. " ... They seem to feel good about their offer."

The insider added that there's an offer on the table and the Tigers are confident that it's a good one, which could end in Bregman reuniting with his former manager, AJ Hinch.

