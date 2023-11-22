Al Leiter opens up about Jordan Montgomery's impact on Rangers' championship: "They don't win the World Series (without him)" 

Jordan Montgomery is being pursued by many teams, but as reports suggest, there are strong chances of him re-signing with the Texas Rangers. The starting pitcher was highly influential in his half a season with the team leading them to a World Series win.

Montgomery has previously played for the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals. The starter moved from the Big Apple to St. Louis via trade who in turn traded him to the Rangers at the Trade Deadline this year.

He posted 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA for them from his 11 starts, but he fared better with a 3-1 postseason outing with 2.90 ERA. Montgomery also earned the win in Game 7 of the World Series.

MLB Analyst Al Leiter, on the MLB Network, named his top 5 free agents, where he named Montgomery as one of them. He said that the starter is a primary reason for the Rangers winning the world title.

"They don't win the World Series (without him). He was that good. I think he's in a great spot his time since leaving the Yankees.

"He's just a guy I think is very intriguing with how you handle a guy who averages 93 mph and doesn't throw it at 98 mph. Somebody's gonna pick up a good pitcher and I think he stays relatively healthy for the next five years," Leiter said.

Jordan Montgomery signing important for the Rangers

The Rangers need a backup in rotation after Jacob deGrom said that he won't return to the mound until August next year.

Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney will become free agents after 2024, leaving only Nathan Eovaldi as their primary ace.

Jordan Montgomery is expected to be offered something in excess of $100 million, and considering his stability, a long term deal might be on his way.

