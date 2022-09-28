"AL MVP and AL Cy Young Award" - New York Yankees fans go wild after video emerges of Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes celebrating the division-clinching win over Toronto Blue Jays by pouring champagne

On Tuesday, Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes Jr. celebrated clinching the American League East in style. The New York Yankees held first place in the division through most of the year, but a midseason slump was cause for concern. With Tuesday night's win, the team finally silenced the doubters and clinched the division.

After a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, the Yankees partied as if they were in 1999. Fans would have loved to be a fly on the wall in the visitors locker room as the players popped champagne and sprayed beer across the walls. Judge and Cortes were the life of the party.

Both Cortes and Judge have earned the right to blow off some steam. They have carried the team through a topsy-turvy season that has included slumps, injuries and a series of highs and lows. Fans were ecstatic to see the two All-Stars celebrate the team's latest achievement in the locker room.

Aaron Judge was limited in the game as he walked on four occasions. He remains on 60 home runs this season, just one short of tying Roger Maris' 61-year old AL home run record.

Nestor Cortes has been arguably the best pitcher in the Yankees lineup this season. The All-Star left-hander has 11 wins and dropped his ERA to an extraordinary 2.56 after his latest outing. He leads the Yankees starters in opposing batting averages, walks and hits per inning pitched and earned run averages.

Cortes' ERA is almost a whole run below that of Yankees ace and highest-paid player Gerrit Cole. Cole currently has a 3.49 ERA this season.

Cortes will have to play a vital role in the postseason if the Yankees hope to make a deep playoff run.

The win secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series. It was the first time the organization won the AL East since 2019 when they finished with 103 wins.

The Yankees face the Blue Jays in the final game of the series on Wednesday before heading home to play the Baltimore Orioles. Judge, who leads the league in home runs, will hope to finally reach Maris' record in one of those games.

With the Yankees now securely in the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone will most likely rest some of his starting pitchers. Cortes could take a much deserved break to be ready for the playoffs.

Both Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes will be key figures in the postseason. The MVP outfielder and All-Start pitcher will need to be in fine form if the Yankees hope to finally break their 13-year World Series drought.

