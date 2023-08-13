The Houston Astros have dominated the Los Angeles Angels and most of it can be attributed to them keeping Shohei Ohtani at bay. The defending champions have restricted the Japanese sensation from unleashing himself against their pitchers.

Ohtani is earning $30 million this season and is set to enter free agency after the campaign.

The Astros have dominated the series so far, winning both games by the margin of 11-3. Players like Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have hit form in time to take on their division rivals.

Altuve spoke to reporters after the game and said that in comparison to Shohei Ohtani, Tucker has shown similar prowess (via MLB.com):

“I know Shohei is having a crazy season, MVP type of season, but Tucker is having a great, great year,” Altuve said.

“He should be up there with the MVPs. I think that says it all. He’s that kind of player. He’s amazing the way he plays. … Just one of my favorite players.”

Tucker's four RBIs in the second game of the series propelled him to 88 for the season which also includes 22 home runs. He is also among the best in AL when it comes to OPS (.898), and slugging percentage (.519). The Astros right fielder also has 24 stolen bases as he aims for a 30-30 season.

Astros' Kyle Tucker returns the favor and praises Jose Altuve

Kyle Tucker also spoke to reporters after the game and discussed Jose Altuve's recent 14-game hit streak. The veteran has been hitting .320/.418/.547 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 47 games this year.

“It’s really nice when he’s going hot,” Tucker said. “Hopefully he can continue this throughout the rest of the season and the playoffs, whenever that time is. He’s just that kind of player that comes to the field every day and works hard and just goes out there and does his thing.”

The Astros are 3.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the second AL wild card spot, and they could even snatch the AL West lead from the Texas Rangers.