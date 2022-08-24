AL Wild Card race: Top 3 teams expected to qualify for the 2022 MLB postseason

The MLB regular season is soon coming to an end as we approach the month of September. With that, the playoff races in both the American League and National League are starting to heat up. Here's a look at the American League Wild Card race and which three teams are best positioned to qualify for the postseason.

#3 Toronto Blue Jays (65-55)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smiles while running back to the dugout during a Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays game.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2022. The Blue Jays are currently tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second and third Wild Card spots in the American League.

The Blue Jays have one of the best offenses in all of baseball, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but their biggest question going forward will be the pitching staff.

The Blue Jays team ERA sits at 3.89, which ranks 15th in all of baseball.

#2 Seattle Mariners (66-56)

J.P. Crawford celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after Suarez belted a home run during an MLB Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics game.

Will 2022 finally be the year the Seattle Mariners break their 21-year MLB playoff drought? It certainly appears to be. The team sits at 66-56 and has a 2.5 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card race.

The Mariners have been a completely different team since June 19, going 37-17 since this point. With stars such as Julio Rodriguez and Ty France, it appears that the city of Seattle will finally get another postseason appearance.

#1 Tampa Bay Rays (66-55)

Rays teammates celebrate during a MLB Los Angeles Angels v Tampa Bay Rays game.

The Tampa Bay Rays always seem to be in the mix when it comes to the postseason. The Rays have made the postseason the past three seasons, and it appears they will make another appearance in 2022.

The Rays pitching has carried the team for much of the season. In particular, starting pitcher Shane McClanahan boasts an 11-5 record with a 2.29 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 23 games started.

Teams on the outside of the MLB Playoff Picture that are still in contention

Boston Red Sox (60-62)

Chicago White Sox (62-60)

Minnesota Twins (62-58)

Baltimore Orioles (63-58)

The AL Wild Card race is still tight as seven teams are within six games of one another for three postseason spots.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt