Alan Ritchson and 'Reacher' cast steals spotlight from Cubs at Wrigley Field

Chicago Cubs have been entertaining fans with some exhilarating offensive baseball this season. However, the spotlight was taken away from the team during a game at Wrigley Field this week.

Celebrity appearances at MLB ballparks are not rare, but it's not often we get to see actors at work during a baseball game. That was the case when Reacher fame Alan Ritchson and his co-star Maria Sten graced Wrigley Field during a Cubs game.

The duo who are the leading faces in the critically acclaimed action show, were shooting for an episode while being surrounded by fans.

However, per reports, the shooting wasn't for Reacher but for a spin-off series for Maria Sten's character, Neagly. Reacher's third season was released by Amazon Prime earlier this year, and a fourth season is reportedly in the works. But reports claim the spin-off series starring Sten will be out before Reacher's fourth season.

Ritchison and Sten are not the only trending celebrities to be spotted at an MLB ballpark this season. Earlier this month, Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone was at Yankee Stadium for the box-office clash between the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres.

Stone was with her husband, Dave McCary, and was seated behind home plate in vintage Padres gear. She was pumped after San Diego ace Dylan Cease struck out Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

Cubs punish Miami Marlins to set exciting series finale

The Cubs continue to play exhilarating baseball and Chicago flexed their muscle in Tuesday's clash against the Miami Marlins to avenge their loss in the series opener.

Cubs registered a season-high 21 hits in a 14-run burst to tie the series 1-1. It was their fourth win in five games that included a sweep of rivals the Chicago White Sox.

The National League Central leaders also welcomed back outfielder Ian Happ in the lineup on Tuesday. Happ went 1-for-6 on his return to action as the Cubs won 14-1 after a complete team effort.

