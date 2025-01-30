Albert Pujols makes feelings known after Leones' LIDOM championship triumph in his first managerial stint

Albert Pujols is one of the greatest hitters in Major League Baseball history and will be remembered most for his work with the St. Louis Cardinals. He played his final game on October 4, 2022, but he didn't stay away from baseball long.

Pujols just completed his first season as manager for Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Winter League and he was able to guide his team to a championship. Pujols reflected on his first season as manager in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the pictures that were added by the former slugger, he is enjoying the championship celebration in the Dominican Republic. The streets are lined with people ready to celebrate with the team and Pujols is wearing a familiar red color that looks comfortable to him.

In the caption, Pujols went on to thank everyone in the organization who was associated with the championship.

Albert Pujols' thankful comment

A particular sentence in the caption shows just how much this season and the championship meant to the future Hall of Famer.

"Being the manager of this team, of you, who have given everything in every game, has been the honor of my life."

He finished his MLB career with 3,384 hits and 703 home runs to go along with a batting average of .296. During his career, he was named to the All-Star team 11 times, won two World Series and also won three NL MVP Awards.

Pujols is one of two players in MLB history with at least 3,000 hits and 700 home runs. The other player on that list is Hank Aaron, who recorded 3,771 hits and 755 homers.

Albert Pujols celebrated by wife Nicole on 45th birthday

Albert Pujols married Nicole Fernandez in 2023 after divorcing his first wife of more than 20 years. Fernandez was on hand with the slugger to celebrate the title in the Dominican Republic at the parade. On Jan. 16, Nicole took to Instagram to celebrate and honor Pujols on his 45th birthday.

Not only did Nicole share some touching photographs, but she also left a heartwarming caption on the post.

"On a day like today God gifted the world one of his most beloved sons, José Alberto. He sent him to give all of us who have the bliss of sharing this life with him, an example of humility, decency, discipline and faith. Tito today I celebrate your life with my heart full of gratitude to God for the blessing He has given me to know you my husband forever. Happy birthday 🎉❤️🙏🏼"

Albert Pujols is no longer terrorizing opposing pitchers, but he is still having a huge impact on the game of baseball.

