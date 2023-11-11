Cardinals and MLB legend Albert Pujols found love in the form of Nicole Fernandez after going through a messy divorce with his first wife, Deidre Pujols, in 2022.

On November 10, Pujols shared a post on Instagram wishing his wife, Nicole, a happy birthday filled with heartfelt wishes and blessings.

"Happy birthday my love. I feel very grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to be with you on this special day. I hope that God continues to bless you always and that you can see all your wishes come true. I LOVE YOU. Tito," he wrote.

In 2022, not long after his tumultuous divorce was finalized, the first baseman began dating a prominent figure in the Dominican Republic, Nicole Fernandez, the daughter of former DR president Leonel Fernandez.

Pujols and Nicole have been enjoying the time of their lives together ever since they began dating, and that happiness has grown into a loving relationship and holy matrimony.

Ever since their marriage, Nicole has been a strong supporter of Pujol's choices in life, as the big man bid adieu to his playing career last year. It remains unclear as to where the couple first met, but their one-year relationship transcended into holy matrimony in September 2023.

Albert Pujols attained legendary status in MLB

Having spent over 20 years in Major League Baseball (MLB), Albert Pujols is among the game's most seasoned and recognized players.

Throughout his MLB career, he played for three different teams: the Los Angeles Angels for nine years, the St. Louis Cardinals for twelve, and the Los Angeles Dodgers for one year.

As one of the most decorated players in MLB history, he left the league with multiple All-Star selections, two World Series titles, three MVP honors, and numerous other glitzy medals and trophies. When he was on the pitch, Albert Pujols was an icon for both the team and his loyal fans.

His records speak volumes and are an ode to his commitment to playing baseball and excelling to become the best, which he did. He has his name written in gold in the history books of baseball.