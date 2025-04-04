  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Albert Pujols sends strongly-worded message to Rafael Devers amid Red Sox drama

Albert Pujols sends strongly-worded message to Rafael Devers amid Red Sox drama

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Apr 04, 2025 18:44 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
Albert Pujols sends strongly-worded message to Rafael Devers amid Red Sox drama (Imagn)

Rafael Devers has three hits in recent games, but the former All-Star began the season in an 0-21 slump. To this date, he's 24 wRC+ and an alarming 50% strikeout rate at the plate.

Ad

The move to DH full-time paved the way for Alex Bregman to play third base, his natural position and one that allows the superior third base defender to man the hot corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Albert Pujols commented on the shocking slide, saying he hopes that the Boston Red Sox worked with Devers all offseason to make this transition easier. While he's hopeful that they discussed it after signing Bregman, Pujols believes the move has negatively impacted Devers.

The former MLB MVP said:

"I think he was hurt about it. Devers is still a young guy, but I think he needs to understand that it's not about the player, it's about the organization. He needs to understand that they're not just bringing an equal player, Bregman is a great player that's going to make that team better... He's going to be okay. You can probably blame the start of the season, that move, I don't think it's just that."
Ad

Pujols also thinks a lack of Spring Training is hurting Devers. He said he himself took 70 at-bats in spring with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels, and Devers not having nearly that many has perhaps messed up his timing.

Rafael Devers addresses breaking out of the slump

Rafael Devers had been hitless in his first 21 at-bats after a controversy-filled offseason. However, on Thursday, he broke through it with an RBI double that helped the Boston Red Sox defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

Ad
Rafael Devers finally broke out (Imagn)
Rafael Devers finally broke out (Imagn)

He said after the game of the cheers he got via MLB:

Ad
“I enjoy it a lot. It makes me happy, seeing that reaction, because that makes me see that they're paying attention to my at-bat and they're supporting me. And it makes me feel very, very happy about that.”

His manager, Alex Cora, said:

“We all needed that one. The at-bats are getting better. You know, he walked twice the other day. The foul ball he hit, that one caught my attention. Today he put some good swings on it, got a breaking ball in the zone, put a good swing."

Devers had been 6/16 against Orioles starter Zach Eflin before breaking out of his season-opening slump.

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Twitter icon

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी