Albert Pujols sends strongly-worded message to Rafael Devers amid Red Sox drama

Rafael Devers has three hits in recent games, but the former All-Star began the season in an 0-21 slump. To this date, he's 24 wRC+ and an alarming 50% strikeout rate at the plate.

Ad

The move to DH full-time paved the way for Alex Bregman to play third base, his natural position and one that allows the superior third base defender to man the hot corner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Albert Pujols commented on the shocking slide, saying he hopes that the Boston Red Sox worked with Devers all offseason to make this transition easier. While he's hopeful that they discussed it after signing Bregman, Pujols believes the move has negatively impacted Devers.

The former MLB MVP said:

"I think he was hurt about it. Devers is still a young guy, but I think he needs to understand that it's not about the player, it's about the organization. He needs to understand that they're not just bringing an equal player, Bregman is a great player that's going to make that team better... He's going to be okay. You can probably blame the start of the season, that move, I don't think it's just that."

Ad

Pujols also thinks a lack of Spring Training is hurting Devers. He said he himself took 70 at-bats in spring with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels, and Devers not having nearly that many has perhaps messed up his timing.

Rafael Devers addresses breaking out of the slump

Rafael Devers had been hitless in his first 21 at-bats after a controversy-filled offseason. However, on Thursday, he broke through it with an RBI double that helped the Boston Red Sox defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

Ad

Rafael Devers finally broke out (Imagn)

He said after the game of the cheers he got via MLB:

Ad

“I enjoy it a lot. It makes me happy, seeing that reaction, because that makes me see that they're paying attention to my at-bat and they're supporting me. And it makes me feel very, very happy about that.”

His manager, Alex Cora, said:

“We all needed that one. The at-bats are getting better. You know, he walked twice the other day. The foul ball he hit, that one caught my attention. Today he put some good swings on it, got a breaking ball in the zone, put a good swing."

Devers had been 6/16 against Orioles starter Zach Eflin before breaking out of his season-opening slump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More