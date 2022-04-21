"When you think things are never gonna happen, he surprises you” - Albert Pujols praises God for his return to St. Louis Cardinals, claims it took less than 12 hours to get the deal done

Not every career has a storybook ending, but Albert Pujols is on his way to one. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer is currently playing for the organization where he cemented his legacy. He has stated that this will be his final playing year.

In an interview with Bally Sports, Pujols expressed his gratitude to The Man Above for giving him a chance to run it back with the team where it all started:

“This is totally God,” Pujols said. “He opened this door for me because I thought for a minute that it wasn't gonna happen. And when you think things are never gonna happen, he surprises you.” h/t Bally Sports

Albert Pujols left St. Louis in 2011 after winning a second World Series ring with the Cardinals. He then proceeded to play on the West Coast when he signed with the Los Angeles Angels on a 10-year, $254 million deal. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played for them for the majority of the 2021 season after being designated for assignment by the Angels.

After his tenure at Chavez Ravine, several teams expressed interest in signing the Dominican, but Pujols stated it was a no-brainer to select the Cardinals. He now finds himself back in the Gateway City.

“There were a lot of teams interested (this offseason). It took 12 hours, maybe even less to get a deal done once we received a call from the Cardinals,” said Pujols.

The slugger also stated that he didn't make a comeback for the Cardinals just for a retirement tour. He stated that he returned to the team to help them in their playoff pursuit and possible World Series appearance this season. Cards manager Oliver Marmol lauded the veteran for his devotion.

“It's one thing if you were doing it as just a nod for the fans, but that's not the case here. We talked about it quite a bit. … You’re also bringing in the guy that's really looking forward to helping this team win a championship. So the fact that he gets to do it where he started is special.” - Marmol

The Cardinals currently sit on the top step of the National League Central with a 7-3 record. With a superb defense that boasts seven Gold Glovers and a team OPS of .744 that is good for sixth in the league. It will be interesting to see if the Cards can win the pennant and make it deep into the playoffs.

Albert Pujols' 2022 season so far

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins

In 18 at-bats this season, Albert Pujols is averaging .389/.476/.778 with two homers and four RBIs. He also had a double on seven base hits and an OPS of 1.254. When he hit his first homer back at the Busch Stadium a week ago, needless to say, the place erupted.

"Welcome back, Albert. It's like you never left." - @ Bally Sports Midwest

Albert Pujols is still proving to be a nuisance against lefties. Both homers he has scored this year were against left-handed pitchers. One was against Daniel Lynch of the Kansas City Royals and the other against Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers.

It is awesome to see one of the all-time greats getting recognition and adoration from fans of the team he helped establish during his first term with them. Anything beyond that is just a bonus.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt