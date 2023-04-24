Alejandro Kirk height: How tall is the diminutive Blue Jays catcher?

Alejandro Kirk has become one of the most beloved members of the Toronto Blue Jays, thanks to his talent, effort, and personality. Now in his fourth year in the MLB, Kirk has emerged as one of the top catchers in all of baseball, securing an All-Star selection last season.

The 24-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico, has cemented himself in one of the best lineups in the MLB. Kirk's elite hitting ability and durability have helped make him a true success story. While watching the electric Alejandro Kirk, his physique is perhaps the most attention-grabbing and deceptive tool in this arsenal.

Aleandro Kirk supporter #YuseiCares @Kirk2hof This time last year Reese McGuire was higher on the jays depth chart then Alejandro Kirk was. Now he’s an all star. As a Alejandro Kirk enthusiast I’m so happy for him. It’s time ppl stop judging him by his weight and height and starting judging him by his talent. This time last year Reese McGuire was higher on the jays depth chart then Alejandro Kirk was. Now he’s an all star. As a Alejandro Kirk enthusiast I’m so happy for him. It’s time ppl stop judging him by his weight and height and starting judging him by his talent. https://t.co/hO6QSpye92

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This time last year Reese McGuire was higher on the jays depth chart then Alejandro Kirk was. Now he’s an all star. As a Alejandro Kirk enthusiast I’m so happy for him. It’s time ppl stop judging him by his weight and height and starting judging him by his talent." - @Kirk2hof

At 5-foot-8 and 245 lbs, Kirk does not have the prototypical body that many would believe a professional athlete would have. However, his diminutive stature and weight have worked in his favor, as defenders and opponents have historically underrated his speed and athleticism.

Kirk's aggressiveness on the basepaths helped him score 59 total runs last season, which ranked him seventh in the entire MLB in that category. He also led all qualified catchers in batting average with .281 and OBP .372, as well as owning the lowest number of strikeouts with 58.

The 5-foot-8 Kirk is the shortest catcher in Major League Baseball, nearly one foot shorter than Grayson Greiner of the Colorado Rockies, who stands 6-foot-6. That being said, Kirk has proven that height doesn't matter if you're talented, as he has drastically outperformed Greiner throughout both of their careers.

Codify @CodifyBaseball There's never been a taller catcher in all of MLB history than Grayson Greiner of the Minnesota Twins. There's never been a taller catcher in all of MLB history than Grayson Greiner of the Minnesota Twins. 😮 https://t.co/BFsrbwtp1j

"There's never been a taller catcher in all of MLB history than Grayson Greiner of the Minnesota Twins." - @CodifyBaseball

Alejandro Kirk's emergence allowed the Blue Jays to make a key trade

Thanks to Alejandro Kirk's superstar turn, the Toronto Blue Jays were able to move one of the top catching prospects in the MLB, Gabriel Moreno. The Blue Jays entered the offseason with Kirk, Moreno, and Danny Jansen as MLB-caliber catchers, which led to a blockbuster deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the 2023 offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays traded Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Daulton Varsho. While the move was polarizing at the time, it has proven to be a rare win-win trade so far for both clubs.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Another beauty of a catch, this time courtesy of Daulton Varsho. Another beauty of a catch, this time courtesy of Daulton Varsho. 👏 https://t.co/ThmXQMyBvt

"Another beauty of a catch, this time courtesy of Daulton Varsho." - @Sportsnet

Poll : 0 votes