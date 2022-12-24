The Toronto Blue Jays have made a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho. Gabriel Moreno was the Blue Jays' top prospect and has now been sent to the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel is also headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of this deal. This is a siazable package for a player with only three years on MLB experience.

Varsho is a solid outfielder who has preoduced well at the MLB level in his three seasons with the Diamondbacks. He has a career batting average of .234 and has hit 42 home runs. His 2022 campaign accounted for 27 of those home runs, a sizable number for such a young player. The Toronto Blue Jays will be hopeful his offensive output can be maintained as they look to win now.

Jeff Passan was the first to report on the details of the trade via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for a package that includes top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, sources tell ESPN. BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for a package that includes top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno, sources tell ESPN.

Shortly after, Bob Nightengale would provide an update that Lourdes Gurriel was included in the trade.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale So the Toronto #BlueJays will receive outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona #Dbacks for Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno So the Toronto #BlueJays will receive outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona #Dbacks for Lourdes Gurriel and Gabriel Moreno

Lourdes Gurriel has been a very productive offensive player for the Blue Jays, and the team will certainly feel his absence. His .291 batting average in 2022 was among the best on the team.

The Toronto Blue Jays are showing a huge amount of faith in Daulton Varsho's abilities

The Blue Jays have been looking for trade partners for their talented catchers this offseason and found one in the Diamondbacks. Sending their number one prospect and a proven asset in Lourdes Gurriel shows how highly they think of Varsho.

The Blue Jays are tired of coming in second place in the vaunted American League East. With heavy competition from the New York Yankees, winning the division crown will never be easy. Varsho could be the support that stars Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. need to find postseason success.

This could be a rare example of a win-win trade in the MLB. As Robert Flores pointed out on Twitter, both teams got what they wanted out of this deal.

"Varsho is a lefty bat they desperately need" - Robert Flores

Only time will tell how this trade works out for both teams, but for now it seems like both teams have improved.

