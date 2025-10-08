Alek Thomas' fiancee Kailey McCaffrey mesmerizes the Diamondbacks phenom with her "bridal things" snapshots

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas' fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, shared a sweet carousel of her bridal party snapshots on Tuesday. In the first image, she flaunted her engagement ring while in the stands of Chase Field.McCaffrey wore a short white strappy dress with white stilettos, while Thomas kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark trousers. In another shot, she had a light pink swimsuit on while standing inside the pool, and other images featured her with friends and family.Kailey wrote caption,&quot;bridal things,&quot; McCaffrey wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas dropped a heartfelt reaction.&quot;how’d i get so lucky,&quot; Thomas wrote.The post also included snaps with reactions from Diamondbacks players' partners, including Ryne Nelson's wife, Katie.“Hot hot hot 💖,” Katie wrote.Brandon Pfaadt's partner, Ali, dropped a four-word comment.&quot;Last pic best pic,&quot; Ali wrote.Jake McCarthy's wife, Sophie, also joined in.“When are we booking the next party bus?” Sophie commented.Alek Thomas reacted on his fiancée, Kailey, post.(kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)Thomas proposed to McCaffrey in Chicago, and Kailey shared a post in July. The images showed Thomas kneeling on one knee. She was dressed in a light pink short dress, while Thomas opted for a white shirt and pants. The photos highlighted the city's skyline, which gave a romantic vibe.“You and me, forever,” McCaffrey wrote.Alek Thomas’s fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, posted a carousel of the final regular season game of 2025Alek Thomas' fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, shared an Instagram carousel after the Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated from the playoffs on Sept. 28. The team lost 12-4 to the San Diego Padres, ending its 2025 season.The images were from Petco Park. McCaffrey wore a denim coordinated set, while Thomas was in his Diamondbacks uniform. In the last snap, she held her dog.She wrote a caption, “Game 162/162,” McCaffrey wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcCaffrey often watches Thomas' games. She shared stories on her Instagram in 2020 when he signed his bat and gave it to a kid.“Gave his broken bat to a kid, how cute,” McCaffrey wrote on Instagram.McCaffrey expressed how proud she was of the Arizona Diamonbacks outfielder in another story.“So so proud of you,” McCaffrey wrote.When his name appeared in the top 30 prospects of the Diamondbacks, she storied and included them in her highlights.Alek Thomas' fiancee ,Kailey, shared stories in 2022.((kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)Thomas posted a .249 batting average, nine home runs and 38 RBIs this season.