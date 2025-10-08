  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Alek Thomas' fiancee Kailey McCaffrey mesmerizes the Diamondbacks phenom with her "bridal things" snapshots

Alek Thomas' fiancee Kailey McCaffrey mesmerizes the Diamondbacks phenom with her "bridal things" snapshots

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 08, 2025 14:50 GMT
Alek Thomas with his fiancee Kailey McCaffrey.(kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)
Alek Thomas with his fiancee Kailey McCaffrey (image credits: instagram/kaileymccaffrey)

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas' fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, shared a sweet carousel of her bridal party snapshots on Tuesday. In the first image, she flaunted her engagement ring while in the stands of Chase Field.

Ad

McCaffrey wore a short white strappy dress with white stilettos, while Thomas kept it casual with a white T-shirt and dark trousers. In another shot, she had a light pink swimsuit on while standing inside the pool, and other images featured her with friends and family.

Kailey wrote caption,"bridal things," McCaffrey wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Thomas dropped a heartfelt reaction.

"how’d i get so lucky," Thomas wrote.

The post also included snaps with reactions from Diamondbacks players' partners, including Ryne Nelson's wife, Katie.

“Hot hot hot 💖,” Katie wrote.

Brandon Pfaadt's partner, Ali, dropped a four-word comment.

"Last pic best pic," Ali wrote.

Jake McCarthy's wife, Sophie, also joined in.

“When are we booking the next party bus?” Sophie commented.
Ad
Alek Thomas reacted on his fianc&eacute;e, Kailey, post.(kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)
Alek Thomas reacted on his fiancée, Kailey, post.(kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)

Thomas proposed to McCaffrey in Chicago, and Kailey shared a post in July. The images showed Thomas kneeling on one knee. She was dressed in a light pink short dress, while Thomas opted for a white shirt and pants. The photos highlighted the city's skyline, which gave a romantic vibe.

Ad
“You and me, forever,” McCaffrey wrote.

Alek Thomas’s fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, posted a carousel of the final regular season game of 2025

Alek Thomas' fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey, shared an Instagram carousel after the Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated from the playoffs on Sept. 28. The team lost 12-4 to the San Diego Padres, ending its 2025 season.

Ad

The images were from Petco Park. McCaffrey wore a denim coordinated set, while Thomas was in his Diamondbacks uniform. In the last snap, she held her dog.

She wrote a caption, “Game 162/162,” McCaffrey wrote.
Ad

McCaffrey often watches Thomas' games. She shared stories on her Instagram in 2020 when he signed his bat and gave it to a kid.

“Gave his broken bat to a kid, how cute,” McCaffrey wrote on Instagram.

McCaffrey expressed how proud she was of the Arizona Diamonbacks outfielder in another story.

“So so proud of you,” McCaffrey wrote.

When his name appeared in the top 30 prospects of the Diamondbacks, she storied and included them in her highlights.

Ad
Alek Thomas&#039; fiancee ,Kailey, shared stories in 2022.((kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)
Alek Thomas' fiancee ,Kailey, shared stories in 2022.((kaileymccaffrey/Instagram)

Thomas posted a .249 batting average, nine home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications