Alek Thomas Injury Update: Diamondbacks place outfielder on 10-day IL with hamstring strain

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be without outfielder Alek Thomas for the near future. The World Series runner-ups have placed the 23-year-old on the 10-day IL after Thomas suffered a left hamstring strain. The club recalled Jorge Barrosa in the wake of the injury. If Barrosa can get into a game while with the big club, it will be his MLB debut.

"Alek Thomas said he wasn’t surprised that the MRI showed a hamstring strain. It’s either Grade 1 or Grade 2, he said, but it’s not yet known which." - @JesseNFriedman

It is an unfortunate injury update for Alek Thomas, who has been looking to establish himself as a star player for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The young outfielder had appeared in all four of the D-Backs games this season, posting a .214 batting average with 4 RBIs and a home run.

A second-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2018 MLB Draft, Thomas has become an important piece for the club at the bottom of the order. That being said, he has not been the elite source of batting average that he was during his minor league career.

Through his three seasons in the majors, Thomas currently owns a .230 batting average with 18 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 242 games. The Arizona Diamondbacks will hope to get Thomas back as soon as possible as the club is set to face a number of National League teams in the upcoming weeks, including the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago Cubs.

Alek Thomas was a star for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the postseason

Although Thomas has not performed at an All-Star level throughout his regular season career so far, he was a clutch player for the Arizona Diamondbacks during the run to the World Series in 2023.

"Alek Thomas homered on the 14th pitch of his 7th-inning plate appearance. That’s the most pitches in a PA ending in a HR in the #postseason since pitch counts have started being tracked (1988)! h/t @SlangsOnSports" - @MLB

The young outfielder showcased his power potential, clubbing four massive home runs for the Diamondbacks throughout the postseason, including two against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. If he can tap into this form on a regular basis, Thomas could be yet another superstar on the Diamondbacks loaded roster.

