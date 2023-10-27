Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2001. They took on the New York Yankees back then as heavy underdogs but defeated them 4-3 to lift the World Series.

Now, they are once again an underdog, as they held the worst record among all teams who made the postseason. However, they seem to like playing the underdog role.

Ahead of Game 1, Alek Thomas spoke to the media about manager Torey Luvollo's decision surrounding Game 4's miraculous comeback win against the Phillies. Thomas hit the game-tying home run in the eighth inning, but it almost did not happen.

"He was actually going to bunt me" said Thomas.

Alek Thomas stated that Lovullo was speculating whether or not he should bunt Thomas or bring in Jordan Lawlar to bunt. However, Lovullo changed his mind after an out and let Thomas hit away, which seemingly changed the series.

Thomas launched a two-run homer off Craig Kimbrel to tie the game up. Gabriel Moreno delivered the walk-off RBI the following inning to secure the team's victory.

After that, the series was tied at two apiece. Arizona went on to win Games 6 and 7 on the road to make it to the World Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will need more clutch hits from Alek Thomas in this series

The Diamondbacks and Rangers are set to face-off in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday at 8:07 P.M. ET. Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for Texas while Zac Gallen will be on the bump for Arizona.

Eovaldi has been lights out in the postseason so far. He holds a 4-0 record and is looking to keep that momentum going. For Gallen, he has been roughed up a bit in the postseason and is looking forward to a clean slate in the World Series.

Given how well the Rangers' pitching staff has performed, the Diamondbacks could use more magic from Alek Thomas. Thomas has accounted for four home runs in the postseason so far, with two of them coming in the NLCS.

Arizona's offense must get to work early against Texas' starting pitchers. The Rangers have gotten comfortable using Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman, and Jose Leclerc during the backend of the games. Getting to the starters early could throw this plan out of whack.

While few people imagined this would be the World Series matchup, yet it is shaping up to be a good one.