Alex Bregman, Carlos Rodon's wives swoon over Bryce Harper & wife Kayla's heartwarming gender reveal moment

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, are gearing up to embrace parenthood for the fourth time. The high school sweethearts dated for several years before exchanging vows in a beautiful wedding in the San Diego Church of Latter-day Saints Temple on December 16, 2016.

The couple has built a loving family with three kids, soon to welcome another member. Their eldest kid is a son, Krew Aron. He is followed by two girls, Brooklyn Elizabeth and Kamryn Ray Harper.

Last week, during a game between the Phillies and the SF Giants, Bryce Harper did a gender reveal for his fourth baby. He brought out a custom blue bat to the plate for his first at-bat. His wife and other family members celebrated the beautiful gender reveal from the press box seats inside Citizens Bank Park.

Kayla shared a social media post capturing the moments from the gender reveal and captioned the post with an endearing message highlighting the story behind the event.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 🩵 We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out"

Wives of some MLB players reacted to this heartfelt gender reveal by the Harpers. The list included Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, Zack Wheeler's wife, Dominique and Trea Turner's wife, Kristen. Their comments read:

"Can’t wait to meet baby BOY 💙💙💙, " Kristen wrote.

"Ahhhhh congratulations !! 🥹🩵, " Reagan wrote.

"This is the greatest 🩵🩵, " Dominique wrote.

"So special 😭😭😭, " Ashley wrote.

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shared a snap of delicious spread

On Monday, Kayla indulged in a delicious spread of food containing oysters, lobster rolls and stuffed empanadas. She shared a snap of the tempting meal on social media.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Phillies 1B, Bryce Harper has been efficient this season. He has a .262 batting average, five HRs, 14 RBIs and .910 OPS. The Phillies are playing a three-game series against the NY Mets, whom they trail by three games in the NL East standings.

