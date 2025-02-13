Alex Bregman choosing Red Sox over Tigers in $120M deal leaves Justin Verlander's brother Ben frustrated

Though the Boston Red Sox are thrilled to have signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal, not everyone outside the Boston area shares the same enthusiasm.

Ben Verlander — host of the Flippin' Bats podcast and younger brother of Giants pitcher Justin Verlander — had been a vocal advocate for the Detroit Tigers to sign the All-Star and Gold Glove winner to a contract throughout the offseason.

The news of Boston signing Bregman on Wednesday made it clear to Ben that his pleas had gone unanswered, leaving him and the Tigers fan base frustrated. Nearly every day, he took to social media, declaring it would be a great day for Detroit to sign Bregman. On Thursday, he changed his tune:

"Today is a great day for the Detroit Tigers to trade for Alex Bregman."

The post on X went viral, garnering a mix of reactions. While some comments were critical, many were supportive, and his attempt to lift the spirits of the Tigers fan base seemed to resonate with those who appreciated the humor.

"We see what you did there! Well done Ben!" one user commented.

"This one was actually funny Ben I'll give you that," another fan wrote.

"A great pivot!" a fan said.

All jokes aside, Ben made it clear he didn't blame Detroit Tigers CEO Chris Ilitch for being unable to add Bregman to the roster.

The team made a genuine effort to land Bregman, as evidenced by the official offers revealed to the public once his deal with Boston became public knowledge.

Detroit's offer was the most lucrative of the bunch. As Ben pointed out, it's clear that Bregman had no interest in playing in Comerica Park.

What's next for the Tigers after missing out on Alex Bregman?

Immediately after the Detroit Tigers failed to land Alex Bregman, rumors surrounding Nolan Arenado began heating up. However, the veteran third baseman has seen a dramatic decline at the plate in recent years and has been selective about potential trade destinations.

Detroit could opt for a platoon of Matt Vierling and Jace Jung at third base, but Vierling is considered a better defensive fit in right field, while Jung's bat shows promise but is viewed as a defensive liability.

Though Bregman's experience would've been a valuable addition to Detroit's right-handed needy batting lineup, the Tigers aren't lacking in talent. Along with last season's returning core, they added Gleyber Torres and brought back Jack Flaherty as the No. 2 starter behind reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tigers (+270) are firmly in the AL Central race alongside the Royals (+270) and Twins (+210). While a move now may not shift their odds significantly, Detroit remains confident that its current roster can compete for the division title and maybe even raise the bar.

