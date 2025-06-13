Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, Carlos Rodon's wives react to Gerrit Cole's spouse Amy's scenic Portuguese getaway with family

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife Amy enjoyed some time off in Portugal with her siblings and mother, while the Cy Young winner continues his recovery from a season-ending surgery.
Amy Cole received the news of Gerrit's season-ending injury after spring training. While her husband remains involved with the Yankees players in the clubhouse, especially the pitchers, Amy went on a scenic gateway to Portugal with her brother, Brandon Crawford, former All-Star shortstop, and her sisters, Jenna and Kaitlin, and mother Lynn.
Gerrit Cole's wife shared pictures from her gateway on Instagram and was seen posing with her siblings and her mother in one of the pictures. One of the pictures in the photo dump also featured her sons, Caden and Everett.
Amy's post caught the attention of fellow baseball wives as Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger and Carlos Rodon's wives reacted to the carousel.
"The blue outfit," Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley wrote to highlight Lynn Crawford's dress.
"Gorgeous," Cody Bellinger's wife Chase wrote. Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, dropped a smiling face with a heart-eyes emoji.
Gerrit Cole and Amy, a former softball player, met during their college days at UCLA. Amy's brother, Brandon Crawford and her two sisters also represented the Bruins in baseball and softball.
Gerrit Cole set for new role for Yankees' game against Angels in Anaheim
While Amy was away on holiday in Portugal with her siblings, Gerrit confirmed that he would be in a new role next week. The All-Star ace will join the YES Network broadcast team for the New York Yankees' game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
“I am very excited,” Cole said. “You know, it was — it was — it was — it was brought to me, an opportunity, and I think it would be a really cool experience.”
Although Gerrit Cole's Tommy John surgery was a big blow to last year's World Series runner-ups, the Yankees rotation has copied well without Cole, largely due to Max Fried's dominance from the mound in his first season with the team.