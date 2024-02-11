Alex Bregman contract rumors: Astros' offer for franchise icon unlikely to reach $300,000,000 mark, per insider

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is entering his final year of the six-year $100 million contract he signed in 2019. Following a historic extension to All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve (five years, $125 million), rumors suggest the club might offer an extension to Bregman.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the club won't be too keen to offer Bregman a 10-year, $300 million deal. Given his exploits, the third baseman might head to free agency for the best deal.

"The Houston Astros plan to make All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman a contract offer before he hits free agency, but it’s not expected to come close to the $300 million over 10 years it likely will take to keep him," Nightengale said in his report. "No Astros player has ever received a contract longer than six years or more than $150 million."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bregman started in 161 games in 2023 and put up an average batting line of .261/.363/.441 with 25 homers, 98 RBIs, 103 runs, 28 doubles and 92 walks.

What did the Astros GM say about the club extending Alex Bregman's contract?

Just like Altuve, Bregman has been a key asset to the Astros since his debut in 2017. Astros general manager Dana Brown knows the value the 29-year-old brings to the organization and mentioned that they will make an offer to him during the season.

“There’s really not a timeline on this right now and at some point, we will make an offer,” Brown said at a luncheon at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. “I think we both respect that and that’s pretty much the conversation. Look, we love Alex, we’d love to have him here.

"As far as a timeline, we just don’t have it, but we will at some point make him an offer. We know how good he is and how good he’s been for this franchise. It would be tough to look out at third base and not see that elite defense. And so at some point we’ll circle back and have those conversations.”

Moreover, Brown and the club had a discussion with Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, on Wednesday before a press conference in Houston.

So the offer will be there, but it remains to be seen whether it will be close to what Alex Bregman desires.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.