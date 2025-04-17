Alex Bregman drops 3-word reaction to $780,000 SS's game winning HR vs. Rays

Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman praised his teammate David Hamilton, after the latter's solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The solo shot helped Boston defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida on Wednesday.

Boston won the series finale 1-0 and, with that, took the three-game series 2-1. After the game, Bregman shared a story on social media, congratulating David Hamilton on his solo home run with a three-word comment on it.

"Do it hammy," Bregman wrote.

It was not just Bregman but his teammate and former Dodgers ace, Walker Buehler who also shared a story on social media to celebrate Hamilton's line drive solo shot over the right field stands in the series finale against the Rays.

"Atta boy, Hammy!"

Hamilton signed a one-year $780,000 contract with Boston in 2025. He hasn't had the best of starts to his 2025 MLB campaign and is batting with a meager 0.083 average and has two hits in nine games.

After his game-winning solo HR on Wednesday, he will hope to ride on this positive momentum in future games. Alex Bregman, who has had an amazing start with the Red Sox, was on paternity leave, missing the series finale against Tampa Bay in Florida.

The Red Sox are now 10-10 for the season, acquiring the third spot in a heavily contested AL East division.

Alex Bregman celebrated teammate Rafael Devers completing a major milestone with the Red Sox

On Wednesday, Alex Bregman shared a story on social media celebrating his teammate, Rafael Devers' personal milestone with the Red Sox in the big leagues.

The 2018 World Champion with the Sox played his 1000th game with his boyhood ballclub on Wednesday.

"Congrats on 1,000 games, Raffy!"

The Red Sox will now be heading back home to kick off a seven-game homestand at Fenway Park, which includes a four-game series against the White Sox and a three-game series against the Mariners.

