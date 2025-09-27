Alex Bregman drops epic 2-word reaction after 9th career postseason, first with Red Sox

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman ended his Houston Astros tenure after walking into free agency at the end of the last season. While he signed for the Boston Red Sox in the offseason, Bregman's remarkable postseason record continued after the American League East team qualified for the playoffs on Friday.The Red Sox were trailing 3-1 against the Detroit Tigers heading into the seventh inning, but a run each in the seventh and eighth made it 3-3 before the ninth. After veteran closer Aroldis Chapman held his nerve to shut out the Tigers in the top of the ninth, Ceddanne Rafaela walked it off for a 4-3 win.The win clinched the Red Sox's first postseason berth since 2021 and their second in seven seasons. Bregman shared a two-word reaction to Boston's postseason-clinching win against Detroit.&quot;Type Shit,&quot; Bregman captioned his story.(Image source - Alex Bregman's Instagram story)Alex Bregman signed for the Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal in February and has been an integral part of the lineup. He is batting .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI despite being hit by injury concerns in his first season with the team.Alex Bregman continues incredible postseason streak after Red Sox's thrilling winAlex Bregman was selected by the Astros in the 2015 MLB draft and made his major league debut a season later. In his eight seasons with the Astros, the All-Star third baseman won two World Series rings, making the playoffs every season.The Gold Glove-winning third baseman's postseason streak stretched to nine seasons after the Red Sox's come-from-behind win against the Tigers in the series opener on Friday.While Bregaman will be playing October baseball for the Red Sox in his first season with the team, he is reportedly set to exercise his opt-out after the season to become a free agent.