On Thursday, Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman dropped a two-word response to teammate Wilyer Abreu’s monster game on Opening Day.

The Red Sox defeated the Texas Rangers 5-2 in Arlington, with Alex Bregman’s teammate leading the way. Abreu went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs plus a walk.

The massive Opening Day strike prompted Alex Bregman to go on social media and post the following:

Alex Bregman drops two-word response to Wilyer Abreu’s monster game on Opening Day - Source: IG

In the Instagram post’s caption, Bregman wrote:

“Do it.”

Bregman then tagged his teammate. The photo shows a pumped-up Wilyer Abreu, flexing his muscles after crushing a three-run bomb in the ninth inning to give the Rangers the lead.

Here’s a look at Abreu’s blast:

Justin Slaten worked the bottom half of the ninth inning to seal the victory and pick up his first save of the season.

The Red Sox and Rangers will meet again on Friday in the second game of their Opening Day set.

Alex Bregman gets Opening Day nod at third base, Devers DH

One of the biggest storylines, if not the biggest, heading into this season for the Boston Red Sox was the controversy regarding who would play third base this upcoming season.

Before the Red Sox signed Bregman, Rafael Devers was firmly entrenched as the team’s everyday third baseman. However, the BoSox’s pursuit of Bregman, one of the offseason’s top free agents, led to a controversy regarding who would get the lion’s share of reps at third base.

Throughout the spring, Sox manager Alex Cora deflected comments regarding a controversy, pointing toward an amicable solution. Proposed solutions included Bregman moving to second base while Devers potentially playing in the outfield.

All the speculation was settled when the Red Sox named Bregman as the Opening Day third baseman, with Rafael Devers slotted in as the designated hitter.

Moreover, the Sox deployed Devers in the second spot of the batting order behind Jarren Duran and Bregman behind Devers. The righty-lefty-righty balance in the Red Sox’s batting order aims to make pitching matchups difficult, particularly in late-game situations.

In the meantime, the Red Sox hope that keeping Devers’ bat in the lineup and Bregman’s Gold Glove on the field can go a long way toward helping the team overthrow the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles atop the AL East.

The Boston Red Sox missed the playoffs last season but are determined to return to October baseball thanks to numerous offseason additions.

