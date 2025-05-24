Alex Bregman gives verdict on injury and possible availability for Game 2 vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 19-5 on Friday but it came at the cost of an injury to All-Star infielder Alex Bregman. The former Houston Astros star exited the first game of the doubleheader with quad tightness.
Following the thumping win in the series opener against the Orioles, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the third baseman will not be available for the second game of the doubleheader.
"Just tight," Cora said. "We'll see how he comes in tomorrow. So he won't play the second one [on Friday night]. He'll get treatment. We'll know more tomorrow."
Bregman, who has been on a tear since signing for Boston in the offseason, also touched upon his injury. He revealed feeling his quad while trying to dash towards second base after hitting a fly ball. He said after the game:
"I rounded the first base and kept running to go to second but I kind of felt my quad grab. As I continued running to the second base for the double, I just kind of stopped and came back to the bag so I wouldn't make it any worse, and I knew I needed to come out and see the trainer.
""Obviously, it's just day to day. I feel like we'll know a lot more tomorrow once you're sleeping and seeing how it presents in the morning. But. All my strength is still there right now, which is good. It's just kind of a day-to-day thing at this point and kind of see when I wake up tomorrow, how it feels."
Red Sox exploring third base option after Alex Bregman injury
With a possibility of Alex Bregman going on the injured list, per Alex Cora, the Red Sox will explore other options at third base. However, the team will not be going back to Rafael Devers, the team's designated third baseman before Alex Bregman's arrival.
"Ceddanne (Rafaela) can play third, Sogey (Nick Sogard) can play third, (Abraham) Toro can play third," Cora said. "I don't know how much KC (Kristian Campbell) played last year. We know Connor (Wong) can do it. So in case of emergency, we can move KC to the outfield, Ceddanne to the infield, and go from there.
It'll be interesting to see how the Red Sox copes without one of the most in-form bats this season.