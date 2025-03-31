Alex Bregman holds himself accountable after Red Sox's disappointing series loss to Rangers

Newly minted Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman recognized that his sluggish play was one of the contributing factors as the team surrendered the series to the Texas Rangers with a score of 3-1. Bregman's Red Sox lost a close 3-2 matchup to the Rangers on Sunday as the boys from Beantown started the season with a sole win and three losses.

Bregman went 1-for-5 in the series closer for the visiting squad with two strikeouts. The former Silver Slugger awardee is currently 4-for-17 in 2025.

Alex Bregman spoke to the media after the Red Sox incurred their third loss in four games to the Rangers. During the offseason, Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal after 9 and 1/2 seasons with Boston.

"We just didn't pick guys up when we were on the bases, and it starts with me," Bregman said. "Obviously, I had a lot of chances this series. I gotta be better and come through in those spots, and I will be."

Despite the team's struggles, Bregman maintained his belief in the Sox to bounce back.

"Not the results that we were looking for, but I have a lot of confidence that we'll turn it around rather quickly," he said. "Things just aren't fully clicking yet like I know they will this year. [I'm] looking forward to continuing in competing with this group."

Red Sox star's disastrous start to the season

Despite Alex Bregman's recent struggles, they would pale in comparison to another Red Sox star's mishaps to start the year—that of club stalwart Rafael Devers. The multiple-time All-Star has looked lost in the shuffle since he transitioned to being a full-time designated hitter.

Devers is currently 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts. The only production he could muster was a paltry one RBI and two walks. The two-time Silver Slugger transitioned from being a third baseman to DH duties since the arrival of Gold Glover Alex Bregman.

What's perplexing about the Boston stalwart is that he has career averages of .278/.344/.508 with an OPS of .852. Devers is also in the top 20 active players with the most home runs.

Having been a constant presence and, at times, the only one producing for the Red Sox offense, the three-time All-Star is now under scrutiny for his struggles adapting to the new role.

The 28-year-old will have a chance to break his duck as his team visits the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series starting Monday. The first pitch is at 2:35 p.m. ET.

