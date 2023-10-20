When it comes to the polarizing Jose Altuve, there may be no bigger fan than his own teammate Alex Bregman. The All-Star third baseman has spent his entire MLB career playing alongside the former American League MVP and hopes that it is something that will remain the same for the remainder of his playing days.

In an interview with Julia Morales of the Space City Network, Alex Bregman said, "Hopefully I can be his teammate forever," when asked about playing alongside Altuve. It is high praise from Altuve's longtime teammate and friend, as Bregman expressed how much he respects the veteran infielder and the work he puts in every day.

"Alex Bregman said that "hopefully I can be his teammate forever" about Jose Altuve" - @michaelschwab13

"From day one of Spring Training, he shows up, work his tail off," Bregman said as he described in admiration the type of leader and character that Jose Altuve is in and around the clubhouse.

Bregman continued further, commenting on the man he is outside of baseball. The third baseman said that Altuve is an incredible human being and commended the way the Venezuelan treats everyone in and around the Houston Astros organization.

"He's so nice to everyone that he comes into contact with, players, coaches, staff, people at the stadium, fans," Bregman added.

"Sounds like Bregman literally loves Jose Altuve" - @Andrea_PharmD

A look at the successes of Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve since becoming teammates

Although the Houston Astros remains one of, if not the most polarizing team in the MLB, there is no denying the success the franchise has achieved over the past seven seasons. Even though the pair will forever be linked to the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, they have been arguably the most successful tandem in the past decade.

Since becoming teammates in 2016, the pair have made four World Series appearances, winning twice. Currently, Bregman and Altuve have reached the American League Championship Series for seven straight seasons, the longest of any team in that span.