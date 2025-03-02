Alex Bregman, Josh Hader's wives react to Red Sox slugger's playful moments with son Knox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman shared glimpses of his family at the team’s spring training facility, JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Bregman became a free agent following a solid 2024 season with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old rejected the team's $21.05 million qualifying offer for the 2025 season. After a long free agency stint, he inked a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in February.

His deal includes opt-out options after the 2025 and 2026 seasons. On Saturday, Bregman, along with his wife, Reagan, and their two-year-old son, Knox, visited the JetBlue Park.

He shared some glimpses of their personal moments with his Instagram followers.

“Knox met a green monster,” he captioned the post.

In the images, the Bregman family can be seen enjoying their time in front of JetBlue Park’s Green Monster. Alex Bregman is dressed in a t-shirt and shorts, while his son, Knox, looks adorable in a Red Sox jersey and green shorts while holding a baseball bat.

Other shots capture Knox running and playing on the field with the bat. One heartwarming moment shows Reagan and Knox touching the Green Monster.

Alex Bregman IG (Credits: Instagram/@abreg_1)

The adorable images garnered several reactions, including one from Josh Hader’s wife, Maria, who wrote:

“What a stud!”

Reagan also commented under the post, writing:

“my guys 🥹”

Alex Bregman’s mother, Jackie, also reacted, commenting:

“Knox the baseball boy! ❤️”

Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan’s latest maternity shoot garners reaction from husband and Josh Hader's wife

Alex Bregman and Reagan, after marrying in 2020, welcomed their son, Knox, in 2022 and are now set to welcome the youngest member of their family soon. On Friday, Reagan shared several pictures from her latest maternity photoshoot, showcasing her baby bump.

“Maternity photos.. but make it fun 🖤🎞️✨,” she captioned the post.

Her post garnered several reactions, including from her husband, Alex Bregman, and her friend, pitcher Josh Hader's wife, Maria.

“😍😍😍,” Alex commented.

“INSANE 🔥,” Maria wrote.

Reagan IG (Credits: Instagram/@reaganelizabeth)

The couple recently experienced a major shift, moving from Houston after spending nine seasons with the Astros. Though it was an emotional decision, both Alex and Reagan Bregman are welcoming new challenges and opportunities in their lives with open arms.

