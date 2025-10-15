Alex Bregman Landing Spots: 3 teams Red Sox’s 3B could join this offseason

Alex Bregman is reportedly expected to opt out of his three-year $120 million contract signed with the Boston Red Sox. The star third baseman will be on the lookout for a long-term deal that secures his future as he approaches his age-32 season.
Apart from his offensive skills and defensive responsibilities in the hot corner, Alex Bregman brought plenty of experience to the Red Sox setup. His leadership aided several rookie infielders who were bumped up to the majors. Bregman played only 112 games, missing 43 games with a right quad strain. In 433 at-bats, the 3x All-Star hit .273 with 62 RBIs and 17 home runs, and an .821 OPS.
The Red Sox have already dumped their primary 3B, Rafael Devers, hefty contract in a trade to the San Francisco Giants, leaving them with plenty of room to sign Bregman to a long-term deal. Boston remains the favorite, but it will face stiff competition from the following teams.
#1, Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays will be left with a gaping hole in their infield as star shortstop Bo Bichette heads into free agency. They would want to resign him but the market Bichette will be as hot as Bregman's. If the Blue Jays fail to sign him back, Bregman could be an ideal pivot. If Alex Bregman is to continue playing in 3B in Toronto, Ernie Clement would have to shift to the shortstop position that Bichette has played for years.
#2, Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers, besides the Red Sox, will be best suited to sign Alex Bregman. They would come up with a better offer than their six-year $171.5 million contract that was turned down by the infielder's team last offseason. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had been a driving force in bringing Bregman to the team, reuniting with him after their spell with the Astros. With 2B Gleyber Torres heading for free agency, Zach McKinstry could slide over to the middle of the diamond to make space for Bregman.
#3, Seattle Mariners
Another one of the American League contender teams, the Seattle Mariners, will have to deal with All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez's free agency this offseason. They have depth in the position with Ben Williamson and Miles Mastrobuoni, playing over 100 games combined in the position this season. However, a long-term contract for Bregman could solve their defensive issues with Suarez, who had a -0.2 DWAR and offensive capabilities of Williamson and Mastrobuoni.