Alex Bregman likened to 4x All-Star Red Sox legend by ex-Yankees coach 

Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox seem to be a match made in heaven. Among all free agent signings this past offseason, the two-time World Series champion has probably lived up to his contract and has shown why he's such an asset at Fenway Park.

Bregman has already started to earn comparisons with former Red Sox greats and there is one former multi-time World Series champion who has pretty much the same mindset, according to Sean Casey.

During Thursday's episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey," the former New York Yankees coach was impressed by Bregman’s fiery mindset — a trait he believes mirrors that of four-time All-Star Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia.

"The greatest thing about Pedroia — you want to talk about mindset? You want to talk about not thinking about your swing? This guy was like, ‘I’m about to rip somebody’s head off tomorrow,’" Casey said. "You know, just — it was such a mindset, dude. That’s what I mean. Go watch Dustin. And Bregman’s got that same — dude, same thought process. Like, ‘I’m coming for you.’

"I always felt that when Breggy first broke in. I’m like, this guy’s different. You know what I mean? That mentality of just like, ‘I’m going — I’m coming for you,’ you know what I mean?"

(from 12:20 mark onwards)

Sean Casey explains Alex Bregman is a monster at Fenway Park

Being a pull hitter, the Red Sox's home stadium, Fenway Park, can feel like a high school stadium where an extra fly pop into left field can get you the home run. This directly plays into the advantage of Alex Bregman, who has nine home runs and leads MLB with 15 doubles in his first 37 games this season.

During the same segment, Sean Casey gushed about Bregman’s performance and approach at the plate, explaining how Fenway Park's Green Monster and other dimensions are advantageous to him.

"He's like, he's hitting .320. Why? Because he pulls the ball," Casey said. "And guess what? The monster’s like 300 feet away. It’s like — you’re in a small, you know, you’re in a small high school park. You get a nice fly ball to left, it’s a hit.

"And Bregman's a pull hitter, it’s like it couldn’t be a better place for any guy in the big leagues. Boston couldn’t have been a better place for Breggy. And he’s — dude, he’s delivering. He is delivering. He’s got good speed. He pops it up — he sometimes hits those high pop-ups to left. That gives us air time, gives him a chance to run, you know? So boom," he added.

(from 11:35 mark onwards)

It remains to be seen if Alex Bregman can turn things around for the Red Sox this season and help them get back to the World Series.

