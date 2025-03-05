Alex Bregman makes feelings known about Red Sox's trio of top prospects

After signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this offseason, third baseman Alex Bregman is already making a veteran impact during this spring training.

Bregman is making good on forging a bond with Red Sox's top three prospects: No. 1 Roman Anthony, No. 2 Kristian Campbell and No. 3 Marcelo Mayer. When asked about the prospects of the three, Bregman spoke at length about each.

“Definitely mature beyond his years, really good approach at the plate,” he said of Anthony. “He can obviously hit the ball really hard, but also has a good strike zone and takes his walks. I think he’s going to be an elite hitter in the game.”

When asked about Mayer, the third baseman said:

“He's a hell of a player all around, swinging the bat, and he’s so fluid defensively. He’s always in rhythm catching the ball, and physical. Just an all-around baseball player. Loves to play. Grinder.”

Finally, Bregman talked about Campbell.

“The same [as Mayer]. Advanced approach at the plate. Obviously high on-base percentage guy,” Bregman said. “Can hit the ball hard to all fields. Really, really good athlete. Can play multiple positions.”

Talking about all three of them at once, Alex Bregman mentioned that all of them "love playing the game and talking the game, and those are the guys you want to be around.”

Marcelo Mayer lauds Alex Bregman after the veteran takes up the road trip challenge

Alex Bregman has been in the MLB for nine years, part of one of the most successful franchises, the Houston Astros, in the last decade. He won two World Series rings and four ALCS wins.

During the Grapefruit League, the veterans generally don't travel on the road for spring training games. However, when the prospects challenged Bregman to join them on the bus, the third baseman obliged for a fun road trip.

“Marcelo and Roman were giving me a hard time and asking me if I even had any gray pants in my locker,” Bregman said.

Seeing this, Mayer lauded Alex Bregman for making the trip and mingling well among them.

“Yeah, he's the man,” Mayer said. “I mean, we were talking about it, me and Roman, and we noticed that the veterans don’t normally come out to road games a lot, so we were giving him a little bit of crap. And he's like, ‘Dude, I'll go to the next one. Like, let's go hang out on the bus.’ Next thing you know he’s on the bus with us.”

The top three prospects have been enjoying the company of the veteran. With the Opening Day coming closer, it remains to be seen if any of these prospects get to start their career on the active roster.

