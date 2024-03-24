Alex Bregman News: Two-time All-Star yet to receive extension offer from Astros, keeping doors open for in-season negotiations

Alex Bregman's tenure with the Houston Astros will come to an end after this season. Bregman has been a part of the team since 2016 and was offered a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019 which will soon reach its deadline. If the club doesn't offer him another contract before that, Bregman might become a free agent.

Amid the speculations of his contract renewal, Chandler Rome of the Athletic reported that Bregman is keen on remaining in Houston. He has hired super-agent Scott Boras to handle negotiations on his behalf.

“Alex Bregman said he hasn’t received a contract extension offer from the Astros and doesn’t expect one before camp breaks tomorrow. He said if the Astros approach Scott Boras during the season, he’d be willing to listen,” Rome tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Bregman has been the team's third baseman for eight seasons, playing 966 games. He has won two All-Star nods and two Silver Slugger awards. He has also been a World Series champion with the Astros twice, in 2017 and 2022.

This year, Bregman seems to be in good form. In the Grapefruit League, he played 15 games with a stat line of .349/.404/.419. Bregman currently has two RBIs, but his 15 hits indicate that he's ready for another great season.

Alex Bregman’s future with the Astros heavily depends on Scott Boras

Whether or not Alex Bregman continues to play for the Astros will depend on his star MLB agent Scott Boras. The agent has many high-profile names in his clientele like Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and J.D. Martinez, who were all free agents this offseason. They made it to the headlines with their moves to the respective teams.

Boras has a unique approach to negotiations, often holding out for as long as possible to generate maximum interest from teams that are in need of the player. This resulted in Blake Snell and J.D. Martinez being signed only a few weeks before the start of the season and missing most of the spring training.

Boras is also highly interested in open market deals and may suggest that Bregman test his free agency market.

“Boras said Bregman's situation is quite different than that of Altuve ... Bregman turns 30 next month, and he will be looking to maximize his worth," Brain McTaggart reported via MLB.com.

The Astros recently signed Jose Altuve to a new five-year, $125 million contract and bolstered their bullpen with Josh Hader for a five-year deal worth $95 million. Therefore, it's unlikely that they will offer an extension to Alex Bregman this season, and even less likely in the long term. However, they could change their minds in the future.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.