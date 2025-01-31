"Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso still out there" - MLB analyst gives verdict on Yankees response to losing Juan Soto to Mets

The New York Yankees were aggressive in the immediate aftermath of losing out on Juan Soto, but they've been mostly quiet since. There are still a lot of good free agents out there and one MLB analyst believes the Yankees should go after them.

Trending

On the "Baseball Tonight" podcast on Thursday, Jorge Castillo urged the team to consider two of the top free agents still available: Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They did really well," Castillo said (05:35). "Could they have done better? Sure. Alex Bregman's still out there. Pete Alonso's out there. I think they did a really good job of pivoting away from that disappointment."

The Yankees signed Max Fried and traded for Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams. They also signed Paul Goldschmidt shortly after losing out on Soto. Aside from some minor moves, they've been quiet since.

Castillo noted that Bregman and Alonso are still free agents. The New York Mets stole Soto from the Yankees, so they could repay the favor by taking longtime Met and fan-favorite Alonso out of Queens.

However, the signing of Goldschmidt renders that unlikely. Castillo reported that the Yankees aren't looking at Bregman, but they still want one more infielder, so it's not out of the realm of possibility.

Yankees owner says it's hard to spend like Dodgers

The New York Yankees defined spending in baseball for a long time and were branded the "Evil Empire." However, that label may not be accurate to the Yankees anymore.

Hal Steinbrenner said the Yankees can't spend much more (Imagn)

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said that it's hard even for spend-happy owners like himself to keep up with the rate the LA Dodgers are signing stars.

"It's difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they're doing," Steinbrenner said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "We'll see if it pays off."

His comments make it more unlikely that the Yankees, who already have a high payroll, spend a lot more and add either Alex Bregman or Pete Alonso in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback