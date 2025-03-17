Alex Bregman reacts as Twins 3B Royce Lewis exits Spring Training game vs. Red Sox with injury

Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox survived a late scare against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to make it four wins in five games. During the game, Twins third baseman Royce Lewis sustained a hamstring injury.

Lewis sustained the injury in the second inning while he struck a grounder to third base and made a dash to reach base. However, he pulled up short and walked off to the clubhouse.

Bregman, his opposite number, shared a heartfelt reaction for the Twins infielder after his injury. Following the game, the two-time World Series winner posted a picture of Lewis standing beside him from the game on his Instagram story, captioning the post with praying emojis.

(Image source - Instagram)

The Twins third baseman is set to undergo an MRI of his left leg on Monday and could start the season on the injured list later this month. Lewis has been troubled by injuries during his MLB career, playing 82 games last season, the most in a season for the infielder.

"Let’s play it slow, wait and see, get some imaging done as we always do in these situations and see where we’re sitting at that point," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game. "We’ll know more in a few days. We’ll know a lot by actually how he’s moving around and what he’s capable of doing in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, it was a frustrating night for Alex Bregman, as the offseason acquisition went 0 for 3 on Saturday. After the top of the seventh inning, the Red Sox had a comfortable 6-1 lead. However, the Twins had consecutive two-run innings to make it a close game. Boston survived a late scare to win 6-5.

Alex Bregman's leadership praised by Red Sox teammate

Although there was some friction in the clubhouse after Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers refused to let go of his position for the incoming Alex Bregman, the former Houston Astros star has been occupying third base for the team during Spring Training games.

Bregman was the third baseman for the team as Devers made his first start of spring on Saturday, playing as the designated hitter. Red shortstop Trevor Story, who went 2 for 3 on Sunday praised Bregman for his leadership.

“He’s a natural leader. Guys gravitate toward him. But he’s done it the right way,” shortstop Trevor Story said of Bregman. “He hasn’t come in overbearing, like announcing himself. He’s done it behind the scenes by building relationships.”

Although the Red Sox has not announced who would be the team's third baseman come Opening Day, Alex Bregman occupying the position in spring makes him a favorite for the role during the regular season.

