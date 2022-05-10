Alex Bregman and Reagan Howard’s relationship timeline

Houston Astros third baseman and shortstop Alex Bregman is married to the blonde beauty Reagan Howard. After dating for over a year, Bregman and Howard tied the knot in December 2020. Currently, Alex and Reagan are expecting their first child. Throughout the course of their relationship, Alex and Howard didn't shy away from sharing their sweet moments on Instagram. The pair first sparked rumors of dating when Reagan posted a photo with Alex on Instagram on July 18, 2020. Beginning with their dating days to today's would-be parents, here is a complete chronology of Reagan and the Astros shortstop's relationship.

July 2019: Alex Bregman started dating Reagan Howard

With an Instagram image showing the couple seated inside a plane and posing for the camera, Alex and Reagan fueled dating rumors.

"Cleveland Bound" - @ Reagan Elizabeth Bregman

The couple appeared to be very happy together right from the start.

January 2020: Alex Bregman gets engaged to Reagan Howard

On a trip to Aspen, a ski resort town in Colorado, Alex proposed to Reagan after seeing each other for a year. Reagan took to Instagram to announce the news to her Instagram followers.

"Forever" - @ Reagan Elizabeth Bregman

Alex also posted a snap of the proposal on his Instagram account after Reagan said, "Yes."

"Love you forever baby" - @ Alex Bregman

The caption said it all.

December 2020: Alex Bregman tied the knot with Reagan Howard

Congratulations were in order for Houston Astros Alex and his wife, Reagan, after they exchanged vows in December 2020. Owing to the pandemic, the pair got married in their backyard. Reagan looked ravishing in her white strapless wedding dress, while Alex looked dapper in a blue suit.

"Married to my best friend" - @ Reagan Elizabeth Bregman

Though small, the wedding was beautifully intimate.

December 2020: Alex and Reagan Bregman went on their honeymoon

After the wedding, Alex and Reagan went to the mountains for their honeymoon.

"Quick little honeymoon. After re-planning our wedding (twice), reducing the size, quarantining & testing our guests, we are so thankful we were able to get married. It’s been a crazy year, but it showed me how grateful I am for our friends & family. Manifesting an aaamazing 2021 for everyone."- @ Reagan Eliabeth Bregman

It seems the couple are mountain lovers, because Alex chose a winter wonderland for their engagement as well.

February 2022: Reagan Bregman announced the news of her pregnancy

On February 15, 2020, prior to the MLB season, Reagan announced her pregnancy with Alex in a heart-touching video.

"Baby we’re crazy bout you" - @ Reagan Elizabeth Howard

On the same day, Reagan revealed that the baby is due in August 2022.

"August 2022" - @ Reagan Elizabeeth Howard

The big day will arrive toward the end of regular season MLB play.

May 2022: Alex wishes Reagan Happy Mother's Day

Alex took to Instagram and wished the mother-to-be, Reagan, Happy Mother's Day with a lovely photo where Mrs. Bregman happily flaunts her baby bump.

"Happy Mother’s Day soon to be Mom!" - @ Alex Bregman

We cannot wait to see Mr. and Mrs. Bregman embrace their little bundle of joy. Thirteen weeks more until the Bregman family becomes complete with the arrival of the junior Bregman. Alex and Reagan deserve all the joy this baby will bring them.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt