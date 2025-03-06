"Alex Bregman was recruiting me to Houston" - Red Sox star opens up about friendship with Boston's $120,000,000 signing

Alex Bregman is the man of the hour for the Boston Red Sox and their fans. The two-time World Series champion was arguably the biggest acquisition that the team made in a rather busy offseason. The veteran shortstop signed a three-year, $120,000,000 deal to make the move to the Red Sox, giving the team a major boost on both sides of the ball.

Despite being the newest member of the organization, Bregman has already developed chemistry with some of his new teammates, while also continuing to strengthen his previous friendships.

When it comes to a veteran like Alex Bregman, it's no surprise that he has friends all across Major League Baseball. One of those friends is Trevor Story, who will now be lining up next to the former Houston Astros Gold Glover. The next Red Sox infield tandem have a history with one another, with Bregman allegedly recruiting Story to come play with him in Houston.

In a Spring Training interview with the MLB Network, Trevor Story provided some insight into the history between himself and Bregman. Story even revealed that he had stayed at Bregman's house back in 2021 after turning down an offer to remain with the Colorado Rockies in favor of testing free agency.

"I didn't live in his house but I stayed there for about a week back in my free agency. He was kind of recruiting me to come to Houston and now we've flipped the script and I was recruiting him a little bit," Story said of his relationship with Bregman.

Alex Bregman has been a third baseman throughout his MLB career, however, since joining the Boston Red Sox there have been questions about where he will play on defense. Rafael Devers, the Red Sox current third baseman has been reluctant to give up his spot, which means that Alex Bregman could be manning second base next to Trevor Story at shortstop.

"We've been close over the last few years, just talking ball. As everyone knows he's a bit of a baseball rat, he's come to me with alot of different stuff on how I can be better, you know vice versa. It's just a good friendship and I'm happy that he's here," Story continued.

Alex Bregman has made sure to build a relationship with some of Boston's top prospects

Even though he has only just arrived in Boston, the two-time All-Star has wasted little time in getting acquainted with some of the organzation's top prospects: Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony. Alex Bregman has gone out of his way to foster these relationships, even breaking Spring Training traditions to join them on a lengthy road trip.

Normally during lengthy Spring Training road trips, veteran players such as Bregman tend to stay at the team's home facility while younger players hit the road.

This was not the case for Alex Bregman who join Campbell and Mayer during their Spring Training game in Sarasota. The trio shared the long bus ride from Fort Myers together, showcasing the leadership role that Bregman is already taking with his new team.

