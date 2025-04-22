Alex Bregman reshares post celebrating Red Sox rookie's dominant Patriots' Day debut

Red Sox star 3B, Alex Bregman, took note of the offensive production by rookie Kristian Campbell that helped Boston edge past the White Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Patriots Day. The game had an early start on Monday morning, and the home team didn't disappoint with their performances in both departments of the contest.

On Monday, Bregman shared a story celebrating Campbell's great at-bats and the Red Sox's eventual series win against the White Sox.

Take a look at the screenshot of the story here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

The Red Sox won the series finale 4-2 on Monday morning. Campbell drove in two important runs that proved to be the crucial difference in the contest. Walker Buehler was highly impressive with his start as he gave up just one run on four hits and struck out nine batters in seven solid frames.

Kristian Campbell has quickly risen up the pecking order in the Boston roster. He was highly impressive during the spring training, after which he made it to the opening day roster.

A few days later, he signed an eight-year, $60 million contract extension with the Sox. He will surely be hopeful of continuing to build on his Patriots' Day performance and eye the AL ROY award in 2025.

Another huge story for the nine-time World Champions has been their reliable 3B, Alex Bregman. He had signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Sox during the offseason and has been solid with his offensive production, projecting over 30 home runs and more than 100 RBIs in the 2025 MLB campaign.

Alex Bregman shared highlights from Red Sox' marathon week in MLB

On April 19, Alex Bregman shared a social media post highlighting Boston's action-packed week in the big leagues.

It started with a three-game series against the TB Rays in Florida, after which they traveled back home to kick off a four-game series against the White Sox at Fenway Park. The gruelling week ended with Boston registering two back-to-back series wins.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Marathon Week 🏃 "

They will now be welcoming the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series at Fenway Park, with game 1 scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

