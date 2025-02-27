Alex Bregman reveals conversation with Red Sox legend Dustin Pedroia before $120,000,000 Boston move

Alex Bregman's free agency may have gone longer than many would have expected, however the two-time World Series champion ultimately secured a lucrative deal. The superstar third baseman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, which includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

Ad

The two-time All-Star was pursued by a number of different clubs, including the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and even his former team, the Houston Astros. That being said, Alex Bregman is now an essential piece of one of the most historic franchises in MLB history.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Part of Boston's rich modern history involves a number of club legends and fan favorites, including Dustin Pedroia. The diminuitive infielder was a clubhouse leader for the Red Sox, helping the club win two World Series titles in the process. Bregman spoke to MLB Network Radio about his conversation with Pedroia ahead of signing with the Red Sox and playing at Fenway Park.

"We talked for a good while about it, maybe four or five times over the offseason. Obvioulsy, as you guys know, he's one of my favorite players of all time. I just like the way that he went about it. He played so hard and he was fun to watch. He definitely told me how awesome it was to play here," Bregman said of his talks with Dustin Pedroia.

Ad

Dustin Pedroia spent his entire 14-year career with the Boston Red Sox, so there might be no better player to provide Alex Bregman with information about living in the city and playing at Fenway Park.

The long-time second baseman accomplished nearly everything possible during his career with the Red Sox. Over his career, Pedroia won an MVP Award, two World Series titles, 4 Gold Glove Awards, and a place in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. It's safe to say that Alex Bregman has some big shoes to fill if he hopes to live up to one of his favorite player's impact on the franchise.

Ad

Alex Bregman's tenure with the Boston Red Sox has started off with an awkward third base controversy

Although Bregman has expressed his excitement for playing with the Boston Red Sox, things have not started off perfectly with his new teammate Rafael Devers. The long-time member of the Red Sox has been adamant that he is not open to moving off of third base to be the DH in order to let Bregman play the position.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The ongoing third base controversy will likely sort itself out sooner rather than later, however, it is likely not the way that Bregman was hoping to start his tenure with his new club. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out as the regular season approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback