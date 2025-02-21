Alex Bregman reveals first impression of new Red Sox teammates Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran

Alex Bregman has finally found a new home. After nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Bregman is now a part of the Boston Red Sox. The two-time World Series champion is now part of a Boston squad that retooled both sides of the ball in its bid for a deep postseason run this year.

Ad

In Thursday's episode of the "Section 10" podcast on the "Underdog MLB with Jared Carrabis" YouTube channel, Bregman shared his thoughts about his newest squad—particularly club leader Rafael Devers and young star Jarren Duran.

"You have franchise players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran that are just superstars—perennial All-Stars even. Jarren is the man," Bregman said (31:37).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Alex Bregman is projected to play in Boston's infield. However, the Gold Glove-winning third baseman has yet to be locked in on a role as club leader Rafael Devers is currently manning the spot.

The hot corner specialist also spoke highly of two-time All-Star Trevor Story and the team's pitching staff in the interview.

"Trevor [Story] is an All-Star," Bregman said. "He's looking forward to showcase his skills and remain healthy throughout the year. Meanwhile, when you look across the room, you see the pitching staff, and you realize that they're set on winning."

Ad

Red Sox star adamant to hold on to role despite Alex Bregman's arrival

The Boston Red Sox now have a squad that is highly touted to contend in this year's MLB postseason. Headlined by the arrival of star third baseman Alex Bregman, fans are enthusiastic about the prospect of having the Gold Glover in the hot corner.

However, in a recent interview, club stalwart Rafael Devers, who has been with the main squad since 2017, is adamant that he will hold on to his third base role.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per Baseball Reference, Devers has a -62 DRS, or defensive runs saved, accumulated throughout his major league career. On the other hand, Bregman has +28 and is fresh off his first Gold Glove Award last season.

Although manager Alex Cora has previously said he envisions Bregman manning second base to pair up with Trevor Story, it will be interesting to see which path the Red Sox's coaching staff will take when it comes to utilizing their talent pool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback