Alex Bregman’s baseball intelligence earns Red Sox top prospect’s highest praise

There aren't many players who have won as much in the last decade as Alex Bregman. The third baseman was part of the Houston Astros from 2016 to 2024 and made eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances and two World Series titles.

Ad

Going into the 2025 season, Bregman will wear different threads as he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. Last week, he joined the team's spring training camp at Fort Myers and gave insightful advice to the Red Sox's top prospect, Kristian Campbell.

During an interview with Julian McWilliams on Friday, Campbell shed light on Bregman's unparalleled baseball intelligence, praising the veteran third baseman as one of the brightest infield minds in the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's really just been about asking him how I look at second base, how I move, and just making sure everything looks right," Campbell said (1:05 onwards).

"If he sees anything that could be changed or improved, I want him to let me know because I think he's the right person to ask. Him and AC (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) are the two brightest people, in my opinion, to ask for advice when it comes to the infield. So, I just ask how I look and have him give me any tips and advice—really, that's it."

Ad

Ad

Another Red Sox prospect spoke highly of Alex Bregman

The former Houston Astros third baseman has definitely left an impression on the young generation with another Red Sox prospect, Marcelo Mayer, attesting to that.

Following the introductory press conference, Alex Bregman sat with all three Red Sox prospects, Mayer, Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

“The guy just signed for $120 million and you don’t expect him to sit down and talk to three minor leaguers like that,” Mayer said, per Bradford. “We had a great talk. He already loves being here and he is super-excited about the future. It’s great seeing that caliber player sit down and talk shop with us.”

Ad

“He wants to play with us, so it’s pretty motivating,” Anthony said, per Bradford.

Alex Bregman taking the initiative to talk with youngsters in the farm system will be useful for them in the near future. With spring training underway, Bregman would like to help the Red Sox contend for a postseason spot in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback