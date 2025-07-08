Alex Bregman’s brother A.J. pops the big question to model Lauren Melo in a touching scene

Boston Red Sox's third baseman, Alex Bregman, has two younger siblings, brother Anthony and sister Jessica. His brother, affectionately called A.J., has proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Melo. They had been in a relationship since December 2022.

A.J. took Melo to the Casa Rondeña Winery in Albuquerque to ask her to take the next step in their relationship. He shared moments from the big day in a five-snap Instagram post on Sunday.

"Beyond excited to spend forever with you ❤️," A.J. captioned the post, tagging Melo.

The first snap shows Bregman's brother on one knee with a ring while Melo stands excited. They pose together in the next snap, while the next is a candid snap of them looking at the engagement ring. The final two snaps show the couple embracing. A.J. was in formal attire, while Melo wore a white outfit and high heels.

On the same day, Melo also shared an Instagram post about the occasion, featuring some more pictures.

"I can’t wait to marry the love of my life❤️💍here’s to forever🥂," she captioned the post.

Alex Bregman's younger brother was also drafted by the Houston Astros, as they picked him in the 35th round of the 2018 MLB draft. Incidentally, the Astros also selected Bregman's then-teammate Carlos Correa's younger brother, J.C., in the same draft. Unfortunately, neither could replicate their older sibling's MLB success.

Alex Bregman's wife and more react to A.J.'s engagement with Lauren Melo

The engagement of A.J. and Lauren Melo was joyful news for Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Elizabeth. The couple was blessed with a second boy this April, and now their close family member is making a significant life decision.

Bregman, his wife, and Cubs pitcher Ryan Pressly's wife, Kat, shared their reactions on A.J.'s Instagram post. Pressly and Bregman were teammates with the Astros.

"Congratulations 🔥🙌," Alex Bregman reacted.

"Beautiful couple! So happy for you guys 🥹🥹🤍," Bregman's wife Reagan commented.

"Congrats AJ!!!," Pressly's wife wrote.

Bregman's wife, Reagan, and his mom, Jackie, commented on Lauren Melo's Instagram post.

"😭😍 so happy!!!!" Reagan Bregman reacted.

"Love you both so much! Wishing you every happiness! ❤️❤️❤️," Bregman's mother commented.

Alex Bregman married Reagan in December 2020 at the latter's parents' home in Katy, Texas. Bregman had planned a lavish wedding in a San Antonio resort before the COVID-19 pandemic quashed those plans. A.J. won't likely face that problem.

