Alex Bregman's trade rumors find Yankees, Tigers as potential suitors, per MLB insider

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman could wind up on the trade block at the trade deadline, per the latest reports. The Red Sox made headlines by trading franchise star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last month, and Bregman could be the next big star out of Boston.
Alex Bregman signed for the Red Sox in the offseason but he can opt out of his current $120 million deal at the end of the season. Reports suggest Boston would be willing to trade him if they can't reach an extension.
MLB insider Jeff Passan joined Seattle Sports to talk about Bregman. Passan listed potential suitors for the All-Star infielder amid trade rumors. He mentioned (16:30 onwards):
"It's gonna be interesting because we've got to look at other teams that need third base solutions. I don't know if the Yankees and Red Sox would ever pull off a deal like this, but New York Yankees sure could use a third baseman. I don't know if the Detroit Tigers would pay for this, but perhaps, the Tigers' most inconsistent position has been third base, and on top of that, the Tigers were runners-up to sign him this winter.
"I don't know if the New York Mets are gonna need him. Surely, the Mets have the finances to go out and do that and then the Chicago Cubs, another team that was in the mix for bringing this winter, arguably the best team of all those that I've mentioned so far."
Like Passan mentioned, the Yankees are heavily linked with a move for a third baseman with uncertainty around Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s role in the infield. After an underwhelming June, the Yankees could make a shock deal for Alex Bregman with their bitter rivals, though, it remains highly unlikely.