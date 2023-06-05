Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is known for his exceptional skills on the baseball field. However, on a recent Saturday evening during a thrilling game against the Los Angeles Angels on Jun. 3 at Minute Maid Park, it was his wife, Reagan Bregman, who hogged the spotlight.

Regan took to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Los Angeles Angels, and her performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Dressed in an Astros-themed dress paired with a stylish hat adorned with the team's logo, she exuded confidence as she made her way to the pitcher's mound. The energy in the stadium was palpable.

In her recent post on Instagram, she said:

"Swipe to see me throw a ball''

Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman's relationship

Alex Bregman's and his wife Reagen's child Knox

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman have a lovely love story that exemplifies commitment, dedication,and unwavering support. From their first meeting to their journey as husband and wife, their relationship is a testament to the power of love and perseverance.

Beyond their personal lives, both Alex and Reagan have pursued their passions and found success in their respective fields. Reagan, a former model, transitioned to the business world and founded Exiza, an ethical athleisure brand based in Houston. Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to making a positive impact shine through her work.

Reagan and Alex's love story began when they met through mutual friends. During a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in Jan. 2020, Alex surprised Reagan with a heartfelt proposal.

The couple went on to build a life full of love and happiness. They announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child in Feb. 2022. Knox Samuel's birth in August brought them great joy and opened a new chapter in their lives.

The bond between Alex and Reagan is a testament to the strength of their love, shared values and commitment to each other. Their journey as husband and wife exemplifies the importance of communication, compromise and unwavering support in building a successful partnership.

