Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan captures heart-melting moments of son Knox's playtime diaries

For Reagan Bregman, wife of Astros' third baseman Alex Bregman, life has been a roller coaster over the past eighteen months. From witnessing her husband win a World Series to being eliminated in a tumultuous fashion and also becoming a mother, there has not been much downtime.

In August 2022, Alex and Reagan Bregman welcomed their first son, Knox. Now a walking, talking toddler, Know will celebrate his second birthday this summer. Recently, Reagan captured some of the precious moments for the world to see.

Reagan Bregman went to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center with Knox

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reagan capturing Knox' playtime

In a recent flurry of stories posted to her Instagram, Reagan shared the everyday life of motherhood. The pictures include Knox at home making smoothies, as well as his outdoor playset. Moreover, she also went to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center, an aquatic animal reserve in Florida.

With her husband Alex having already reported to Palm Beach for training camp with the Houston Astros, Reagan and Knox are making the most of their mother-son time. Both Alex and Reagan have repeatedly shared pictures of their new life as parents on their various social media platforms.

In addition to being a full-time mother, Reagan also fosters her creative side. She has partnered with Shaftel, a Houston-based jeweler. Reagan's line includes 14 18 karat pieces, named after attributes that she values in a relationship, such as "harmony" and "commitment."

Expand Tweet

Originally from Louisiana, Reagan met Alex at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends before tying the knot in 2020. One of her husband's biggest fans, she was pictured on the field with Knox, embracing Alex Bregman after the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2022 World Series.

Reagan Bregman balances work and life masterfully

When she is not cheering on her husband or caring for Knox, Reagan Bregman keeps herself busy. In addition to her work with Shaftel, Reagan owns Exiza, a brand that makes ethical "athleisure" wear for both men and women.

With the expectations on the shoulders of Bregman and the Astros set to be as large as ever, the Astros third baseman should be thankful. Not all players have a support network made up of people like Reagan and Know to rely on.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.