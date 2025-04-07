Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures tender moment of son Knox sleeping through 6th innings while Red Sox star blasts 3-run bomb at Fenway Park

Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, are parents to their son, Knox Samuel, born on Aug 1, 2022. The couple is now preparing to welcome their second child. During the offseason, Alex made a significant career move, leaving the Astros to enter free agency before signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox.

Ad

On Sunday, the Red Sox faced the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston. While the home team took both the games and completed an emphatic series sweep against the Cardinals, Bregman produced a night to remember for the Boston faithful in game 2.

While Alex asserted his dominance at the plate, his son, Knox, seated with his mother in the stands, slept peacefully through six innings. Reagan captured and shared some of their adorable pictures from inside Fenway Park, with captions that read:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't with this outfit."

"Slept through 6 innings 🙃 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

On Sunday, Bregman went 4 for 5 in the game, crushing a three-run home run, driving in six runs and scoring two himself as the Red Sox won the contest 18-7. They had previously won game 1 of the doubleheader 5-4.

Ad

Take a look at Bregman's three-run home run here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boston started the 2025 campaign with a 3-1 series loss to the Rangers. However, they rebounded impressively, winning the intra-divisional series against the Orioles, 2-1, and sweeping the Cardinals 3-0, to take their overall record to 6-4 for the season.

Red Sox 3B, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared her fit check for opening weekend at Fenway Park

Ahead of opening weekend at Fenway Park, Reagan Bregman shared on Instagram her stylish outfit, which included a hand-stitched jacket with Alex Bregman's jersey number and 'Red Sox' printed on it. The inner caption in the post read:

Ad

"POV: You find the best hand stitched jacket for opening day."

Take a look at the post here:

"Opening weekend 2025 🖤🏟️🧦🤰 "

The Red Sox will now face the Blue Jays in a four-game series at home in Fenway Park, with the first game scheduled to be played on Monday. After completing their seven-game homestand, they hit the road to play back-to-back series against the White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More