Alex Bregman's wife Reagan captures tender moment of son Knox sleeping through 6th innings while Red Sox star blasts 3-run bomb at Fenway Park

Red Sox third baseman, Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, are parents to their son, Knox Samuel, born on Aug 1, 2022. The couple is now preparing to welcome their second child. During the offseason, Alex made a significant career move, leaving the Astros to enter free agency before signing a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox.
On Sunday, the Red Sox faced the St. Louis Cardinals in a doubleheader at Fenway Park in Boston. While the home team took both the games and completed an emphatic series sweep against the Cardinals, Bregman produced a night to remember for the Boston faithful in game 2.
While Alex asserted his dominance at the plate, his son, Knox, seated with his mother in the stands, slept peacefully through six innings. Reagan captured and shared some of their adorable pictures from inside Fenway Park, with captions that read:
"I can't with this outfit."
"Slept through 6 innings 🙃 "
On Sunday, Bregman went 4 for 5 in the game, crushing a three-run home run, driving in six runs and scoring two himself as the Red Sox won the contest 18-7. They had previously won game 1 of the doubleheader 5-4.
Take a look at Bregman's three-run home run here:
Boston started the 2025 campaign with a 3-1 series loss to the Rangers. However, they rebounded impressively, winning the intra-divisional series against the Orioles, 2-1, and sweeping the Cardinals 3-0, to take their overall record to 6-4 for the season.
Red Sox 3B, Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared her fit check for opening weekend at Fenway Park
Ahead of opening weekend at Fenway Park, Reagan Bregman shared on Instagram her stylish outfit, which included a hand-stitched jacket with Alex Bregman's jersey number and 'Red Sox' printed on it. The inner caption in the post read:
"POV: You find the best hand stitched jacket for opening day."
Take a look at the post here:
"Opening weekend 2025 🖤🏟️🧦🤰 "
The Red Sox will now face the Blue Jays in a four-game series at home in Fenway Park, with the first game scheduled to be played on Monday. After completing their seven-game homestand, they hit the road to play back-to-back series against the White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.