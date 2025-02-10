Alex Bregman's wife Reagan drops 1-word compliment as Garrett Stubbs' spouse Evyn turns heads at Phoenix Open

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan are going to have to make a big decision soon, as the All-Star third baseman is looking for a job. That was not on the mind of Reagan Bregman this weekend as she was instead keeping up with the wife of another MLB player.

Garrett Stubbs and wife Evyn were able to attend the Waste Management Open that is held in Phoenix each year. Evyn showed some pictures from their time on the golf course, and added a caption to fill her followers in on their trip.

"couldn’t have been a more Arizona send off… 75 degrees & a sunny Waste Management day 🥹"

Photos shared by Evyn included a picture with her girls, with other snaps of quality time spent with her husband Garrett.

Stubbs is a catcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, but was able to enjoy some sunshine with his wife at the famed 16th hole at the Waste Management Open.

Reagan Bregman has made plenty of friends during her time as an MLB player's wife, and she added a comment on this post by Evyn Stubbs.

"Beauty" captioned Reagan Bregman

Reagan Bregman Comment

Bregman is still without a team, and some MLB teams are already starting to report to Spring Training. Reagan Bregman will factor into the decision as this move will require the entire family to move.

Alex Bregman's Wife Reagan Gives Her Review on Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIX was held on Sunday, February 9th, and featured the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Alex Bregman and his wife were tuning into the game, but much of their focus was on the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Kendrick Lamar was the headlining performer during halftime with a show that didn't include many theatrics. This set drew mixed reviews, but Alex Bregman's wife Reagan gave a two-word approval rating on her Instagram story.

"Loved it."

Reagan Bregamn SB Comment

Now that the Super Bowl is over, much of the sports focus will turn to Major League Baseball and Spring Training. Alex Bregman hopes to land a new contract soon, and his wife will then have some new friends to make.

It's been a busy weekend of sports action, and several MLB stars were enjoying their offseason for a chance to take in the biggest events.

